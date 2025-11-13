Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Indonesia Horror

Rating of films of the Indonesia in the Horror genre

Pemandi Jenazah 6.4
1 Pemandi Jenazah
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2024, Indonesia
Respati 6.2
2 Respati
Horror 2024, Indonesia / South Korea
Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion 6.2
3 Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion
Drama, Horror, Detective 2022, Indonesia
The Haunted Apartment 6.1
4 The Haunted Apartment
Horror, Thriller 2024, Indonesia
The Devil's Lair 5.7
5 The Devil's Lair
Action, Fantasy, Horror 2023, Indonesia
Tainted Soul 5.1
6 Tainted Soul
Horror 2022, Indonesia
The Train of Death 4.6
7 The Train of Death
Horror, Thriller 2024, Indonesia
Sleeping Beauties 4.1
8 Sleeping Beauties
Horror 2023, Indonesia
