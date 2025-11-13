Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Horror 2019

Rating of films in the Horror genre of 2019

Doctor Sleep 7.7
1 Doctor Sleep
Mystery, Horror 2019, USA
Rate
Escape Room 7.3
2 Escape Room
Horror 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Lighthouse 7.1
3 The Lighthouse
Horror, Fantasy 2019, USA
Rate
Ready or Not 7.1
4 Ready or Not
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
It: Chapter Two 7.0
5 It: Chapter Two
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Us 7.0
6 Us
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Zombieland: Double Tap 7.0
7 Zombieland: Double Tap
Comedy, Horror 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 6.7
8 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Horror 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Crawl 6.6
9 Crawl
Horror 2019, USA
Rate
Happy Death Day 2U 6.6
10 Happy Death Day 2U
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Midsommar 6.5
11 Midsommar
Horror 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Annabelle Comes Home 6.4
12 Annabelle Comes Home
Horror 2019, USA
Rate
Don't Let Go 6.3
13 Don't Let Go
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2019, USA
Rate
Pet Sematary 6.2
14 Pet Sematary
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
Rate
Brightburn 6.0
15 Brightburn
Horror 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Curse of La Llorona 5.9
16 The Curse of La Llorona
Horror 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest 5.7
17 Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest
Horror, Fantasy, Mystery 2019, Russia
Rate
Ma 5.7
18 Ma
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
Rate
Queen of Spades: Through the Looking Glass 5.7
19 Queen of Spades: Through the Looking Glass
Thriller, Horror 2019, Russia
Rate
The Dead Don't Die 5.6
20 The Dead Don't Die
Comedy, Horror 2019, USA
Rate
Gretel and Hansel 5.6
21 Gretel and Hansel
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
КYЛYК ХОМУС 5.6
22 КYЛYК ХОМУС
Horror 2019, Russia
Rate
Sator 4.5
23 Sator
Horror 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Quiet Comes the Dawn 4.0
24 Quiet Comes the Dawn
Horror 2019, Russia
Rate
