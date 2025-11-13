Menu
8.8
1
Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.4
2
Alien
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1979, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
3
The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action
2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.4
4
The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama
2006, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.3
5
Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi
1986, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
6
The Covenant
Action, Thriller, Crime
2023, Great Britain / Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
7
The Terminator
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action
1984, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
8
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale
2005, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.0
9
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2017, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.0
10
The Shining
Thriller
1980, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
11
Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller
2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
7.9
12
No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure
2021, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
13
Kick-Ass 2
Crime, Thriller, Action, Comedy
2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.8
14
Wrath of Man
Crime, Action, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
15
Skyfall
Adventure, Action, Thriller
2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.7
16
Moon
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2009, Great Britain
Rate
7.7
17
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Thriller
2014, Great Britain
Rate
7.7
18
V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Rate
7.7
19
Wind River
Thriller
2017, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
7.7
20
Eastern Promises
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2007, Great Britain / Canada / USA
Rate
7.6
21
Conclave
Thriller
2024, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
22
Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller
2009, Great Britain / USA
Rate
7.6
23
Gravity
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.6
24
Dogville
Thriller, Drama
2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
25
Baby Driver
Action, Crime, Thriller
2017, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
26
Crank
Drama, Action, Thriller
2006, Great Britain / USA
Rate
7.5
27
Plane
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2023, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.5
28
The Phantom of the Opera
Drama, Thriller, Musical, Fairy Tale, Romantic
2004, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
29
Everest
Drama, Adventure, Thriller
2015, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.4
30
The Bank Job
Thriller
2008, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.4
31
Sunshine
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2007, Great Britain
Rate
7.4
32
28 Weeks Later
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror
2007, Great Britain
Rate
7.3
33
Legend
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2015, Great Britain / France
Rate
7.3
34
The Lady Vanishes
Detective, Romantic, Thriller, Comedy
1938, Great Britain
Rate
7.3
35
Tenet
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2020, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
36
Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Rate
7.3
37
Children of Men
Thriller, Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2006, Great Britain / USA
Rate
7.3
38
Trance
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2013, Great Britain
Rate
7.2
39
Fall
Thriller
2022, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
40
Exam
Thriller
2009, Great Britain
Rate
7.2
41
Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure
2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Rate
7.2
42
Last Night in Soho
Drama, Thriller, Horror
2021, Great Britain
Rate
7.1
43
Let Me In
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.1
44
What Happened to Monday
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2017, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
45
A Working Man
Action, Thriller
2025, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
46
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Mystery, Thriller, Crime, Detective
1934, Great Britain
Rate
7.0
47
The Girl with All the Gifts
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2016, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
48
Revolver
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2005, France / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
49
The Lovely Bones
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy
2009, USA / Great Britain / New Zealand
Rate
7.0
50
Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror
2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
Rate
6.9
51
The Woman in Black
Thriller, Horror, Drama
2012, Great Britain
Rate
6.9
52
The Beach
Drama, Thriller, Adventure
2000, USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.9
53
Before I Go to Sleep
Thriller, Detective
2014, Great Britain
Rate
6.9
54
Spectre
Adventure, Thriller, Action
2015, USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.8
55
The Golden Compass
Drama, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale, Thriller
2007, USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.8
56
London Has Fallen
Crime, Action, Thriller
2015, USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.8
57
Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Rate
6.8
58
Doomsday
Drama, Thriller, Action, Horror
2008, Great Britain
Rate
6.8
59
Quantum of Solace
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Drama
2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
6.8
60
Blitz
Thriller
2011, Great Britain
Rate
6.7
61
Transcendence
Thriller, Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
2014, Great Britain / USA / China
Rate
6.7
62
The Limehouse Golem
Horror, Thriller, Fantasy
2016, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
63
Hypnotic
Action, Detective, Thriller
2023, Great Britain / USA
Rate
6.7
64
Unlocked
Thriller, Action
2017, Great Britain
Rate
6.6
65
Widows
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2018, USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.6
66
The Brothers Grimm
Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2005, USA / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
6.6
67
Against the Current
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.6
68
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
6.5
69
The Order
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2024, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
70
Contraband
Thriller
2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.5
71
Firebrand
Drama, History, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Rate
6.4
72
I Care a Lot
Comedy, Crime, Thriller
2020, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
6.4
73
Cold Pursuit
Action, Thriller, Drama
2019, Great Britain
Rate
6.4
74
Raven's Hollow
Thriller
2022, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
6.4
75
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2003, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Rate
6.3
76
Men
Thriller
2022, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
6.3
77
Havoc
Action, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
6.3
78
The Descent: Part 2
Horror, Thriller, Adventure
2009, Great Britain
Rate
6.2
79
Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure
2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
Rate
6.1
80
The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
2024, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
6.0
81
Terminal
Drama, Thriller
2018, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
6.0
82
Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War
2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
Rate
5.9
83
My Son
Thriller
2021, Great Britain / France
Rate
5.8
84
The Card Counter
Action, Drama, Thriller
2021, Great Britain / China
Rate
Watch trailer
5.8
85
Last Sentinel
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2023, Estonia / Great Britain
Rate
5.7
86
The Crucifixion
Horror, Thriller
2017, Great Britain / Romania
Rate
5.6
87
The Counselor
Crime, Thriller, Drama
2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
5.5
88
Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy
2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Rate
5.4
89
Line of Duty
Action, Crime, Thriller
2019, Great Britain
Rate
5.3
90
Survival Island
Adventure, Drama, Thriller, Action
2005, USA / Great Britain / Luxembourg
Rate
5.0
91
Consecration
Horror, Thriller
2023, Great Britain / USA
Rate
5.0
92
Black Cab
Horror, Thriller
2024, France / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
4.9
93
The Bayou
Action, Horror, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
4.9
94
The End We Start From
Drama, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
4.7
95
Something in the Water
Thriller
2024, Great Britain
Rate
4.6
96
Shark Bait
Thriller
2022, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
4.4
97
Dagr
Horror, Thriller
2024, Great Britain
Rate
4.2
98
Fear the Invisible Man
Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Rate
