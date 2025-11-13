Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain Thriller

Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Thriller genre

Inception 8.8
1 Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Alien 8.4
2 Alien
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1979, USA / Great Britain
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
3 The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action 2012, USA / Great Britain
The Prestige 8.4
4 The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2006, USA / Great Britain
Aliens 8.3
5 Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi 1986, USA / Great Britain
The Covenant 8.2
6 The Covenant
Action, Thriller, Crime 2023, Great Britain / Spain
The Terminator 8.2
7 The Terminator
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 1984, Great Britain / USA
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
8 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2005, USA / Great Britain
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
9 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2017, USA / Great Britain
The Shining 8.0
10 The Shining
Thriller 1980, Great Britain / USA
Casino Royale 8.0
11 Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
No Time to Die 7.9
12 No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / Great Britain
Kick-Ass 2 7.8
13 Kick-Ass 2
Crime, Thriller, Action, Comedy 2013, USA / Great Britain
Wrath of Man 7.8
14 Wrath of Man
Crime, Action, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Skyfall 7.8
15 Skyfall
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2012, USA / Great Britain
Moon 7.7
16 Moon
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2009, Great Britain
Kingsman: The Secret Service 7.7
17 Kingsman: The Secret Service
Thriller 2014, Great Britain
V for Vendetta 7.7
18 V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Wind River 7.7
19 Wind River
Thriller 2017, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Eastern Promises 7.7
20 Eastern Promises
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2007, Great Britain / Canada / USA
Conclave 7.6
21 Conclave
Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
Watchmen 7.6
22 Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller 2009, Great Britain / USA
Gravity 7.6
23 Gravity
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, USA / Great Britain
Dogville 7.6
24 Dogville
Thriller, Drama 2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
Baby Driver 7.6
25 Baby Driver
Action, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA / Great Britain
Crank 7.5
26 Crank
Drama, Action, Thriller 2006, Great Britain / USA
Plane 7.5
27 Plane
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, USA / Great Britain
The Phantom of the Opera 7.5
28 The Phantom of the Opera
Drama, Thriller, Musical, Fairy Tale, Romantic 2004, USA / Great Britain
Everest 7.5
29 Everest
Drama, Adventure, Thriller 2015, USA / Great Britain
The Bank Job 7.4
30 The Bank Job
Thriller 2008, USA / Great Britain
Sunshine 7.4
31 Sunshine
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2007, Great Britain
28 Weeks Later 7.4
32 28 Weeks Later
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror 2007, Great Britain
Legend 7.3
33 Legend
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2015, Great Britain / France
The Lady Vanishes 7.3
34 The Lady Vanishes
Detective, Romantic, Thriller, Comedy 1938, Great Britain
Tenet 7.3
35 Tenet
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2020, USA / Great Britain
Resident Evil 7.3
36 Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Children of Men 7.3
37 Children of Men
Thriller, Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2006, Great Britain / USA
Trance 7.3
38 Trance
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2013, Great Britain
Fall 7.2
39 Fall
Thriller 2022, Great Britain / USA
Exam 7.2
40 Exam
Thriller 2009, Great Britain
Terminator Salvation 7.2
41 Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Last Night in Soho 7.2
42 Last Night in Soho
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2021, Great Britain
Let Me In 7.1
43 Let Me In
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
What Happened to Monday 7.1
44 What Happened to Monday
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, Great Britain
A Working Man 7.1
45 A Working Man
Action, Thriller 2025, Great Britain / USA
The Man Who Knew Too Much 7.1
46 The Man Who Knew Too Much
Mystery, Thriller, Crime, Detective 1934, Great Britain
The Girl with All the Gifts 7.0
47 The Girl with All the Gifts
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2016, USA / Great Britain
Revolver 7.0
48 Revolver
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2005, France / Great Britain
The Lovely Bones 7.0
49 The Lovely Bones
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy 2009, USA / Great Britain / New Zealand
Saw VI 7.0
50 Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
The Woman in Black 6.9
51 The Woman in Black
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2012, Great Britain
The Beach 6.9
52 The Beach
Drama, Thriller, Adventure 2000, USA / Great Britain
Before I Go to Sleep 6.9
53 Before I Go to Sleep
Thriller, Detective 2014, Great Britain
Spectre 6.9
54 Spectre
Adventure, Thriller, Action 2015, USA / Great Britain
The Golden Compass 6.8
55 The Golden Compass
Drama, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale, Thriller 2007, USA / Great Britain
London Has Fallen 6.8
56 London Has Fallen
Crime, Action, Thriller 2015, USA / Great Britain
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
57 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Doomsday 6.8
58 Doomsday
Drama, Thriller, Action, Horror 2008, Great Britain
Quantum of Solace 6.8
59 Quantum of Solace
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Drama 2008, Great Britain / USA
Blitz 6.8
60 Blitz
Thriller 2011, Great Britain
Transcendence 6.7
61 Transcendence
Thriller, Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2014, Great Britain / USA / China
The Limehouse Golem 6.7
62 The Limehouse Golem
Horror, Thriller, Fantasy 2016, Great Britain
Hypnotic 6.7
63 Hypnotic
Action, Detective, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
Unlocked 6.7
64 Unlocked
Thriller, Action 2017, Great Britain
Widows 6.6
65 Widows
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2018, USA / Great Britain
The Brothers Grimm 6.6
66 The Brothers Grimm
Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, USA / Great Britain / Czechia
Against the Current 6.6
67 Against the Current
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
68 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
The Order 6.5
69 The Order
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Contraband 6.5
70 Contraband
Thriller 2012, USA / Great Britain
Firebrand 6.5
71 Firebrand
Drama, History, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
I Care a Lot 6.4
72 I Care a Lot
Comedy, Crime, Thriller 2020, Great Britain
Rate
Cold Pursuit 6.4
73 Cold Pursuit
Action, Thriller, Drama 2019, Great Britain
Raven's Hollow 6.4
74 Raven's Hollow
Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Rate
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 6.4
75 Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2003, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Men 6.3
76 Men
Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Havoc 6.3
77 Havoc
Action, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Rate
The Descent: Part 2 6.3
78 The Descent: Part 2
Horror, Thriller, Adventure 2009, Great Britain
Nyurnberg 6.2
79 Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure 2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
The Crow 6.1
80 The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
Terminal 6.0
81 Terminal
Drama, Thriller 2018, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
82 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
My Son 5.9
83 My Son
Thriller 2021, Great Britain / France
The Card Counter 5.8
84 The Card Counter
Action, Drama, Thriller 2021, Great Britain / China
Rate
Last Sentinel 5.8
85 Last Sentinel
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2023, Estonia / Great Britain
The Crucifixion 5.7
86 The Crucifixion
Horror, Thriller 2017, Great Britain / Romania
The Counselor 5.6
87 The Counselor
Crime, Thriller, Drama 2013, USA / Great Britain
Viy 5.5
88 Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Line of Duty 5.4
89 Line of Duty
Action, Crime, Thriller 2019, Great Britain
Survival Island 5.3
90 Survival Island
Adventure, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Luxembourg
Consecration 5.0
91 Consecration
Horror, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
Black Cab 5.0
92 Black Cab
Horror, Thriller 2024, France / Great Britain
Rate
The Bayou 4.9
93 The Bayou
Action, Horror, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Rate
The End We Start From 4.9
94 The End We Start From
Drama, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Rate
Something in the Water 4.7
95 Something in the Water
Thriller 2024, Great Britain
Shark Bait 4.6
96 Shark Bait
Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Rate
Dagr 4.4
97 Dagr
Horror, Thriller 2024, Great Britain
Fear the Invisible Man 4.2
98 Fear the Invisible Man
Thriller 2023, Great Britain
