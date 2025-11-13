Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain Romantic

Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Romantic genre

Goodbye, Mr. Chips 8.2
1 Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Drama, Romantic 1939, Great Britain
Rate
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
2 Slumdog Millionaire
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain
Rate
Pygmalion 7.9
3 Pygmalion
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1938, Great Britain
Rate
Pride & Prejudice 7.8
4 Pride & Prejudice
Romantic, Drama 2005, France / Great Britain
Rate
Stardust 7.8
5 Stardust
Adventure, Romantic, Fairy Tale 2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Chocolat 7.7
6 Chocolat
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2000, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Two Is a Family 7.6
7 Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic 2016, France / Great Britain
Rate
One Day 7.6
8 One Day
Comedy, Romantic 2011, Great Britain
Rate
Love Actually 7.6
9 Love Actually
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2002, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Jane Eyre 7.5
10 Jane Eyre
Romantic, Drama 2011, Great Britain
Rate
Love, Rosie 7.5
11 Love, Rosie
Comedy, Romantic 2014, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Becoming Jane 7.5
12 Becoming Jane
Biography, Drama, Romantic 2007, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Rate
The Phantom of the Opera 7.5
13 The Phantom of the Opera
Drama, Thriller, Musical, Fairy Tale, Romantic 2004, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
The Lady Vanishes 7.3
14 The Lady Vanishes
Detective, Romantic, Thriller, Comedy 1938, Great Britain
Rate
Let Me In 7.1
15 Let Me In
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Mamma Mia! 7.1
16 Mamma Mia!
Comedy, Romantic, Musical 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Bridget Jones's Baby 6.9
17 Bridget Jones's Baby
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
London Boulevard 6.8
18 London Boulevard
Romantic, Crime 2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Gnomeo & Juliet 6.8
19 Gnomeo & Juliet
Fantasy, Animation, Romantic, Family 2011, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tulip Fever 6.8
20 Tulip Fever
History, Romantic 2016, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Chéri 6.7
21 Chéri
Romantic 2009, Great Britain / Germany
Rate
Easy Virtue 6.7
22 Easy Virtue
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Monsters 6.6
23 Monsters
Drama, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2010, Great Britain
Rate
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason 6.4
24 Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2004, Great Britain
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more