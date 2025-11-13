Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain Horror

Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Horror genre

Alien 8.4
1 Alien
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1979, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Aliens 8.3
2 Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi 1986, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Underworld 7.4
3 Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror 2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
28 Weeks Later 7.4
4 28 Weeks Later
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror 2007, Great Britain
Alien: Romulus 7.4
5 Alien: Romulus
Horror, Sci-Fi 2024, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Resident Evil 7.3
6 Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Last Night in Soho 7.2
7 Last Night in Soho
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2021, Great Britain
Let Me In 7.1
8 Let Me In
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
The Autopsy of Jane Doe 7.1
9 The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Horror 2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Chronicle 7.1
10 Chronicle
Horror, Drama 2012, USA / Great Britain
The Girl with All the Gifts 7.0
11 The Girl with All the Gifts
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2016, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Substance 7.0
12 The Substance
Horror 2024, USA / France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Saw VI 7.0
13 Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
The Woman in Black 6.9
14 The Woman in Black
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2012, Great Britain
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
15 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Doomsday 6.8
16 Doomsday
Drama, Thriller, Action, Horror 2008, Great Britain
The Limehouse Golem 6.7
17 The Limehouse Golem
Horror, Thriller, Fantasy 2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Addams Family 2 6.7
18 The Addams Family 2
Animation, Horror, Comedy, Family 2021, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Watch trailer
28 Years Later 6.7
19 28 Years Later
Horror 2025, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
The Brothers Grimm 6.6
20 The Brothers Grimm
Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, USA / Great Britain / Czechia
Against the Current 6.6
21 Against the Current
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
22 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
Don't Knock Twice 6.4
23 Don't Knock Twice
Horror 2016, Great Britain
The Descent: Part 2 6.3
24 The Descent: Part 2
Horror, Thriller, Adventure 2009, Great Britain
Doom 6.2
25 Doom
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2005, Germany / USA / Great Britain / Czechia
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
26 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
Silent Night 5.9
27 Silent Night
Comedy, Horror 2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare 5.7
28 Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
Horror 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Daddy's Head 5.7
29 Daddy's Head
Horror 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Crucifixion 5.7
30 The Crucifixion
Horror, Thriller 2017, Great Britain / Romania
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 5.5
31 Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Horror 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Jack in the Box: Awakening 5.4
32 The Jack in the Box: Awakening
Horror 2022, Great Britain
Mara 5.3
33 Mara
Horror 2017, Great Britain / USA
The Little People 5.2
34 The Little People
Horror 2023, Great Britain
Consecration 5.0
35 Consecration
Horror, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
Black Cab 5.0
36 Black Cab
Horror, Thriller 2024, France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Bayou 4.9
37 The Bayou
Action, Horror, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Jack in the Box Rises 4.6
38 The Jack in the Box Rises
Horror 2024, Great Britain
The Queen Mary 4.6
39 The Queen Mary
Drama, Horror, Detective 2023, Great Britain / USA
Dagr 4.4
40 Dagr
Horror, Thriller 2024, Great Britain
Astral 4.0
41 Astral
Horror, Drama, Sci-Fi 2018, Great Britain
Alice in Terrorland 3.6
42 Alice in Terrorland
Horror 2023, Great Britain
Alien Invasion 3.0
43 Alien Invasion
Horror, Sci-Fi 2023, Great Britain
