Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain Fantasy

Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Fantasy genre

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2011, USA / Great Britain
Tickets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 8.2
2 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2004, USA / Great Britain
Tickets
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
3 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2005, USA / Great Britain
Tickets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
4 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2010, USA / Great Britain
Tickets
Paddington 2 7.9
5 Paddington 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2017, Great Britain / France
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 7.7
6 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
Tickets
Watchmen 7.6
7 Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller 2009, Great Britain / USA
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 7.6
8 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Family, Fantasy, Adventure 2016, Great Britain / USA
Let Me In 7.1
9 Let Me In
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
A Minecraft Movie 7.1
10 A Minecraft Movie
Fantasy, Action 2025, USA / Sweden / Great Britain
The Lovely Bones 7.0
11 The Lovely Bones
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy 2009, USA / Great Britain / New Zealand
Gnomeo & Juliet 6.8
12 Gnomeo & Juliet
Fantasy, Animation, Romantic, Family 2011, USA / Great Britain
The Limehouse Golem 6.7
13 The Limehouse Golem
Horror, Thriller, Fantasy 2016, Great Britain
The BFG 6.5
14 The BFG
Fantasy, Family 2016, USA / Great Britain
Solomon Kane 6.4
15 Solomon Kane
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2009, France / Czechia / Great Britain
The Crow 6.1
16 The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
Seventh Son 6.0
17 Seventh Son
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2015, Great Britain / USA / Canada / China
Viy 5.5
18 Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
