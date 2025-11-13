Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain Family

Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Family genre

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2011, USA / Great Britain
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 8.2
2 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2004, USA / Great Britain
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8.1
3 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale 2001, Great Britain / USA
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
4 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2005, USA / Great Britain
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
5 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2010, USA / Great Britain
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
6 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Paddington 2 7.9
7 Paddington 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2017, Great Britain / France
8 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure 2007, Great Britain / USA
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 7.7
9 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
Two Is a Family 7.6
10 Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic 2016, France / Great Britain
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 7.6
11 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Family, Fantasy, Adventure 2016, Great Britain / USA
Finding Neverland 7.6
12 Finding Neverland
Biography, Family, Drama 2004, Great Britain / USA
Paddington 7.4
13 Paddington
Family, Comedy, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / France / USA / Canada
Flushed Away 7.1
14 Flushed Away
Family, Comedy, Animation 2006, USA / Great Britain
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian 7.1
15 The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
The Golden Compass 6.8
16 The Golden Compass
Drama, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale, Thriller 2007, USA / Great Britain
Gnomeo & Juliet 6.8
17 Gnomeo & Juliet
Fantasy, Animation, Romantic, Family 2011, USA / Great Britain
Inkheart 6.7
18 Inkheart
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2008, Germany / USA / Great Britain
The Addams Family 2 6.7
19 The Addams Family 2
Animation, Horror, Comedy, Family 2021, USA / Great Britain / Canada
The Tale Of Despereaux 6.5
20 The Tale Of Despereaux
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Family 2008, Great Britain / USA
The BFG 6.5
21 The BFG
Fantasy, Family 2016, USA / Great Britain
Planet 51 6.4
22 Planet 51
Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2009, Spain / Great Britain
Rally Road Racers 6.0
23 Rally Road Racers
Animation, Comedy, Family 2023, UAE / Great Britain / USA
Seventh Son 6.0
24 Seventh Son
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2015, Great Britain / USA / Canada / China
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties 6.0
25 Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Animation, Family, Comedy 2006, Great Britain / USA
Show Dogs 5.7
26 Show Dogs
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2018, USA / Great Britain
