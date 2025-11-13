Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain Fairy Tale

Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Fairy Tale genre

The Prestige 8.4
1 The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2006, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8.1
2 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale 2001, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
3 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2005, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
4 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.8
5 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure 2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
Stardust 7.8
6 Stardust
Adventure, Romantic, Fairy Tale 2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
The Phantom of the Opera 7.5
7 The Phantom of the Opera
Drama, Thriller, Musical, Fairy Tale, Romantic 2004, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Underworld 7.4
8 Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror 2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
Rate
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian 7.1
9 The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
The Golden Compass 6.8
10 The Golden Compass
Drama, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale, Thriller 2007, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Inkheart 6.7
11 Inkheart
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2008, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Rate
The Tale Of Despereaux 6.5
12 The Tale Of Despereaux
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Family 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
The Nutcracker in 3D 4.1
13 The Nutcracker in 3D
Fairy Tale 2010, Great Britain
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more