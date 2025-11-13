Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain Crime

Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Crime genre

The Covenant 8.2
1 The Covenant
Action, Thriller, Crime 2023, Great Britain / Spain
Watch trailer
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
2 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2017, USA / Great Britain
Sherlock Holmes 8.0
3 Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery 2009, USA / Great Britain
No Time to Die 7.9
4 No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / Great Britain
Kick-Ass 2 7.8
5 Kick-Ass 2
Crime, Thriller, Action, Comedy 2013, USA / Great Britain
Wrath of Man 7.8
6 Wrath of Man
Crime, Action, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Loving Vincent 7.8
7 Loving Vincent
Animation, Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Great Britain / Poland
Baby Driver 7.6
8 Baby Driver
Action, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA / Great Britain
Trainspotting 7.4
9 Trainspotting
Drama, Crime, Comedy 1996, Great Britain
Legend 7.3
10 Legend
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2015, Great Britain / France
Trance 7.3
11 Trance
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2013, Great Britain
Death on the Nile 7.2
12 Death on the Nile
Detective, Crime, Drama 2022, USA / Great Britain
The Man Who Knew Too Much 7.1
13 The Man Who Knew Too Much
Mystery, Thriller, Crime, Detective 1934, Great Britain
Revolver 7.0
14 Revolver
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2005, France / Great Britain
Saw VI 7.0
15 Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
Smokin' Aces 6.9
16 Smokin' Aces
Drama, Crime, Action, Comedy 2007, Great Britain / USA / France
Filth 6.9
17 Filth
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2013, Great Britain
London Has Fallen 6.8
18 London Has Fallen
Crime, Action, Thriller 2015, USA / Great Britain
London Boulevard 6.8
19 London Boulevard
Romantic, Crime 2010, USA / Great Britain
Free Fire 6.7
20 Free Fire
Crime, Action, Drama 2016, France / Great Britain
Widows 6.6
21 Widows
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2018, USA / Great Britain
The Order 6.5
22 The Order
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
I Care a Lot 6.4
23 I Care a Lot
Comedy, Crime, Thriller 2020, Great Britain
The Crow 6.1
24 The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
The Counselor 5.6
25 The Counselor
Crime, Thriller, Drama 2013, USA / Great Britain
The Snowman 5.4
26 The Snowman
Drama, Crime 2017, Great Britain
Line of Duty 5.4
27 Line of Duty
Action, Crime, Thriller 2019, Great Britain
