Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain Comedy

Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Comedy genre

Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
1 Slumdog Millionaire
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain
Pygmalion 7.9
2 Pygmalion
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1938, Great Britain
Kick-Ass 2 7.8
3 Kick-Ass 2
Crime, Thriller, Action, Comedy 2013, USA / Great Britain
Triplettes de Belleville, Les 7.7
4 Triplettes de Belleville, Les
Comedy, Animation 2003, France / Belgium / Canada / Great Britain / Latvia
In Bruges 7.7
5 In Bruges
Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain / Belgium
Chocolat 7.7
6 Chocolat
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2000, Great Britain / USA
About Time 7.6
7 About Time
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama 2013, Great Britain
Two Is a Family 7.6
8 Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic 2016, France / Great Britain
One Day 7.6
9 One Day
Comedy, Romantic 2011, Great Britain
Love Actually 7.6
10 Love Actually
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2002, Great Britain / USA
Billy Elliot 7.5
11 Billy Elliot
Drama, Comedy 2000, Great Britain / France
Love, Rosie 7.5
12 Love, Rosie
Comedy, Romantic 2014, Great Britain / USA
Paddington 7.4
13 Paddington
Family, Comedy, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / France / USA / Canada
Trainspotting 7.4
14 Trainspotting
Drama, Crime, Comedy 1996, Great Britain
Pirate Radio 7.4
15 Pirate Radio
Comedy 2009, Great Britain / Germany / France
The Lady Vanishes 7.3
16 The Lady Vanishes
Detective, Romantic, Thriller, Comedy 1938, Great Britain
Paul 7.2
17 Paul
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2011, France / Great Britain / USA / Spain
Seven Psychopaths 7.2
18 Seven Psychopaths
Comedy 2012, USA / Great Britain
Kinds of Kindness 7.1
19 Kinds of Kindness
Comedy, Drama 2024, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Flushed Away 7.1
20 Flushed Away
Family, Comedy, Animation 2006, USA / Great Britain
Mamma Mia! 7.1
21 Mamma Mia!
Comedy, Romantic, Musical 2008, Great Britain / USA
The Party 7.0
22 The Party
Drama, Comedy 2017, Great Britain / USA
Chalet Girl 6.9
23 Chalet Girl
Comedy 2010, Great Britain
Yesterday 6.9
24 Yesterday
Musical, Comedy 2019, Great Britain
The Canterville Ghost 6.9
25 The Canterville Ghost
Animation, Comedy 2022, Canada / Great Britain
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank 6.9
26 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Action, Animation, Comedy 2022, Great Britain / China / USA
Smokin' Aces 6.9
27 Smokin' Aces
Drama, Crime, Action, Comedy 2007, Great Britain / USA / France
Filth 6.9
28 Filth
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2013, Great Britain
Bridget Jones's Baby 6.9
29 Bridget Jones's Baby
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Great Britain
Mr. Bean's Holiday 6.8
30 Mr. Bean's Holiday
Comedy 2007, Great Britain
How to Lose Friends & Alienate People 6.8
31 How to Lose Friends & Alienate People
Comedy 2008, Great Britain
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy 6.8
32 The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, USA / Great Britain
Johnny English 3 6.7
33 Johnny English 3
Comedy, Adventure 2018, Great Britain
The Addams Family 2 6.7
34 The Addams Family 2
Animation, Horror, Comedy, Family 2021, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Easy Virtue 6.7
35 Easy Virtue
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Great Britain / USA
The Brothers Grimm 6.6
36 The Brothers Grimm
Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, USA / Great Britain / Czechia
The Tale Of Despereaux 6.5
37 The Tale Of Despereaux
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Family 2008, Great Britain / USA
Planet 51 6.4
38 Planet 51
Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2009, Spain / Great Britain
I Care a Lot 6.4
39 I Care a Lot
Comedy, Crime, Thriller 2020, Great Britain
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason 6.4
40 Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2004, Great Britain
The King's Man 6.2
41 The King's Man
Action, Comedy 2021, USA / Great Britain
Rally Road Racers 6.0
42 Rally Road Racers
Animation, Comedy, Family 2023, UAE / Great Britain / USA
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties 6.0
43 Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Animation, Family, Comedy 2006, Great Britain / USA
Silent Night 5.9
44 Silent Night
Comedy, Horror 2020, Great Britain
Show Dogs 5.7
45 Show Dogs
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2018, USA / Great Britain
8½ Women 5.6
46 8½ Women
Comedy, Drama 1999, Germany / Great Britain / Netherlands / Luxembourg
