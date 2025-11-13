Menu
Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Biography genre

One Life 8.2
1 One Life
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Great Britain
Bohemian Rhapsody 8.2
2 Bohemian Rhapsody
Drama, Biography, Musical 2018, USA / Great Britain
Loving Vincent 7.8
3 Loving Vincent
Animation, Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Great Britain / Poland
12 Years a Slave 7.7
4 12 Years a Slave
Drama, History, Biography 2013, USA / Great Britain
La Vie en Rose 7.6
5 La Vie en Rose
Biography, Drama, Musical 2007, France / Great Britain / Czechia
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain 7.6
6 The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Biography, Drama, History 2021, Great Britain
Finding Neverland 7.6
7 Finding Neverland
Biography, Family, Drama 2004, Great Britain / USA
The Theory of Everything 7.6
8 The Theory of Everything
Biography, Drama 2014, Great Britain
Control 7.5
9 Control
Musical, Drama, Biography 2007, USA / Great Britain / Australia / Japan
The Favourite 7.5
10 The Favourite
Biography, History 2018, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Becoming Jane 7.5
11 Becoming Jane
Biography, Drama, Romantic 2007, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Victoria and Abdul 7.0
12 Victoria and Abdul
Drama, Biography, History 2017, USA / Great Britain
Little Ashes 6.9
13 Little Ashes
Drama, Biography 2008, Great Britain
Rocketman 6.7
14 Rocketman
Musical, Biography 2019, Great Britain
Mary Queen of Scots 6.7
15 Mary Queen of Scots
History, Drama, Biography 2018, Great Britain
Burton and Taylor 6.5
16 Burton and Taylor
Drama, Biography 2014, Great Britain
Kon-Tiki 6.4
17 Kon-Tiki
Action, Biography, Drama, Adventure, History 2012, Great Britain / Norway / Denmark
Golda 6.4
18 Golda
Biography, Drama, War 2023, Great Britain / USA
2 Win 6.4
19 2 Win
Biography, Drama, Sport 2024, Italy / Great Britain
