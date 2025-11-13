Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain Adventure

Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Adventure genre

Gladiator 8.6
1 Gladiator
Adventure, Drama, Action 2000, Great Britain / USA
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
2 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2011, USA / Great Britain
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 8.2
3 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2004, USA / Great Britain
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8.1
4 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale 2001, Great Britain / USA
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
5 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2005, USA / Great Britain
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
6 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2010, USA / Great Britain
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
7 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Casino Royale 8.0
8 Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
Sherlock Holmes 8.0
9 Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery 2009, USA / Great Britain
No Time to Die 7.9
10 No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / Great Britain
Troy 7.9
11 Troy
History, Adventure 2004, USA / Malta / Great Britain
Paddington 2 7.9
12 Paddington 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2017, Great Britain / France
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.8
13 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure 2007, Great Britain / USA
Stardust 7.8
14 Stardust
Adventure, Romantic, Fairy Tale 2007, Great Britain / USA
Skyfall 7.8
15 Skyfall
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2012, USA / Great Britain
2001: A Space Odyssey 7.8
16 2001: A Space Odyssey
Sci-Fi, Adventure 1968, USA / Great Britain
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 7.7
17 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 7.6
18 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Family, Fantasy, Adventure 2016, Great Britain / USA
Plane 7.5
19 Plane
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, USA / Great Britain
Everest 7.5
20 Everest
Drama, Adventure, Thriller 2015, USA / Great Britain
Paddington 7.4
21 Paddington
Family, Comedy, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / France / USA / Canada
Children of Men 7.3
22 Children of Men
Thriller, Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2006, Great Britain / USA
Terminator Salvation 7.2
23 Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader 7.1
24 The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Adventure 2010, Great Britain
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian 7.1
25 The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
The Beach 6.9
26 The Beach
Drama, Thriller, Adventure 2000, USA / Great Britain
Spectre 6.9
27 Spectre
Adventure, Thriller, Action 2015, USA / Great Britain
The Golden Compass 6.8
28 The Golden Compass
Drama, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale, Thriller 2007, USA / Great Britain
Quantum of Solace 6.8
29 Quantum of Solace
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Drama 2008, Great Britain / USA
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy 6.8
30 The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, USA / Great Britain
Johnny English 3 6.7
31 Johnny English 3
Comedy, Adventure 2018, Great Britain
Inkheart 6.7
32 Inkheart
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2008, Germany / USA / Great Britain
The Brothers Grimm 6.6
33 The Brothers Grimm
Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, USA / Great Britain / Czechia
The Tale Of Despereaux 6.5
34 The Tale Of Despereaux
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Family 2008, Great Britain / USA
Planet 51 6.4
35 Planet 51
Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2009, Spain / Great Britain
Solomon Kane 6.4
36 Solomon Kane
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2009, France / Czechia / Great Britain
Kon-Tiki 6.4
37 Kon-Tiki
Action, Biography, Drama, Adventure, History 2012, Great Britain / Norway / Denmark
Hitpig 6.4
38 Hitpig
Adventure, Animation 2024, Canada / Great Britain
Exodus: Gods and Kings 6.4
39 Exodus: Gods and Kings
Action, Drama, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / USA
The Descent: Part 2 6.3
40 The Descent: Part 2
Horror, Thriller, Adventure 2009, Great Britain
King Arthur 6.3
41 King Arthur
Drama, Action, War, Adventure 2004, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Nyurnberg 6.2
42 Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure 2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
Seventh Son 6.0
43 Seventh Son
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2015, Great Britain / USA / Canada / China
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
44 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
Show Dogs 5.7
45 Show Dogs
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2018, USA / Great Britain
Viy 5.5
46 Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Survival Island 5.3
47 Survival Island
Adventure, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Luxembourg
