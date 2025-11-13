Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain 2024

Rating of films produced in Great Britain of 2024

Conclave 7.6
1 Conclave
Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Alien: Romulus 7.4
2 Alien: Romulus
Horror, Sci-Fi 2024, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Last Breath 7.2
3 Last Breath
Drama 2024, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Kinds of Kindness 7.1
4 Kinds of Kindness
Comedy, Drama 2024, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Rate
The Substance 7.0
5 The Substance
Horror 2024, USA / France / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
The Return 6.7
6 The Return
History 2024, France / Greece / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Order 6.5
7 The Order
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Hitpig 6.4
8 Hitpig
Adventure, Animation 2024, Canada / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
2 Win 6.4
9 2 Win
Biography, Drama, Sport 2024, Italy / Great Britain
Rate
Civil War 6.4
10 Civil War
Action, Drama 2024, Great Britain / USA
Rate
The Crow 6.1
11 The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Argylle 6.0
12 Argylle
Action 2024, Great Britain
Rate
Daddy's Head 5.7
13 Daddy's Head
Horror 2024, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 5.5
14 Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Horror 2024, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Black Cab 5.0
15 Black Cab
Horror, Thriller 2024, France / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Something in the Water 4.7
16 Something in the Water
Thriller 2024, Great Britain
Rate
The Jack in the Box Rises 4.6
17 The Jack in the Box Rises
Horror 2024, Great Britain
Rate
Dagr 4.4
18 Dagr
Horror, Thriller 2024, Great Britain
Rate
