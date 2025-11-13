Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain 2023

Rating of films produced in Great Britain of 2023

One Life 8.2
1 One Life
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Great Britain
The Covenant 8.2
2 The Covenant
Action, Thriller, Crime 2023, Great Britain / Spain
Plane 7.5
3 Plane
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, USA / Great Britain
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry 7.5
4 The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry
Drama 2023, Great Britain
Freud's Last Session 6.9
5 Freud's Last Session
Drama 2023, USA / Great Britain
Hypnotic 6.7
6 Hypnotic
Action, Detective, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
Firebrand 6.5
7 Firebrand
Drama, History, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Golda 6.4
8 Golda
Biography, Drama, War 2023, Great Britain / USA
Rally Road Racers 6.0
9 Rally Road Racers
Animation, Comedy, Family 2023, UAE / Great Britain / USA
Last Sentinel 5.8
10 Last Sentinel
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2023, Estonia / Great Britain
The Little People 5.2
11 The Little People
Horror 2023, Great Britain
Consecration 5.0
12 Consecration
Horror, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
The End We Start From 4.9
13 The End We Start From
Drama, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
The Queen Mary 4.6
14 The Queen Mary
Drama, Horror, Detective 2023, Great Britain / USA
Fear the Invisible Man 4.2
15 Fear the Invisible Man
Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Alice in Terrorland 3.6
16 Alice in Terrorland
Horror 2023, Great Britain
Alien Invasion 3.0
17 Alien Invasion
Horror, Sci-Fi 2023, Great Britain
