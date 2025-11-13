Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain 2016

Rating of films produced in Great Britain of 2016

Lion 7.8
1 Lion
Drama 2016, Great Britain / Australia / USA
Two Is a Family 7.6
2 Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic 2016, France / Great Britain
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 7.6
3 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Family, Fantasy, Adventure 2016, Great Britain / USA
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride 7.5
4 Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Detective 2016, Great Britain
Eddie the Eagle 7.2
5 Eddie the Eagle
Drama, Sport 2016, Great Britain / USA / Germany
The Autopsy of Jane Doe 7.1
6 The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Horror 2016, Great Britain
The Girl with All the Gifts 7.0
7 The Girl with All the Gifts
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2016, USA / Great Britain
Bridget Jones's Baby 6.9
8 Bridget Jones's Baby
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Great Britain
Tulip Fever 6.8
9 Tulip Fever
History, Romantic 2016, Great Britain / USA
The Limehouse Golem 6.7
10 The Limehouse Golem
Horror, Thriller, Fantasy 2016, Great Britain
Free Fire 6.7
11 Free Fire
Crime, Action, Drama 2016, France / Great Britain
The BFG 6.5
12 The BFG
Fantasy, Family 2016, USA / Great Britain
Don't Knock Twice 6.4
13 Don't Knock Twice
Horror 2016, Great Britain
