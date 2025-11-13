Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain 2010

Rating of films produced in Great Britain of 2010

Inception 8.8
1 Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
2 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2010, USA / Great Britain
The King's Speech 8.0
3 The King's Speech
Drama, History 2010, Great Britain / Australia
127 Hours 7.7
4 127 Hours
Drama 2010, USA / Great Britain
Let Me In 7.1
5 Let Me In
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader 7.1
6 The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Adventure 2010, Great Britain
Chalet Girl 6.9
7 Chalet Girl
Comedy 2010, Great Britain
London Boulevard 6.8
8 London Boulevard
Romantic, Crime 2010, USA / Great Britain
StreetDance 3D 6.7
9 StreetDance 3D
Drama 2010, Great Britain
Monsters 6.6
10 Monsters
Drama, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2010, Great Britain
Against the Current 6.6
11 Against the Current
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
The Nutcracker in 3D 4.1
12 The Nutcracker in 3D
Fairy Tale 2010, Great Britain
