Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain 2009

Rating of films produced in Great Britain of 2009

Sherlock Holmes 8.0
1 Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery 2009, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Moon 7.7
2 Moon
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2009, Great Britain
Rate
Watchmen 7.6
3 Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller 2009, Great Britain / USA
Rate
The Illusionist 7.5
4 The Illusionist
Animation 2009, Great Britain / France
Rate
Turtle: The Incredible Journey 7.4
5 Turtle: The Incredible Journey
Documentary 2009, Germany / Great Britain / Austria
Rate
Pirate Radio 7.4
6 Pirate Radio
Comedy 2009, Great Britain / Germany / France
Rate
Green Zone 7.2
7 Green Zone
Drama, War 2009, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Exam 7.2
8 Exam
Thriller 2009, Great Britain
Rate
Terminator Salvation 7.2
9 Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Rate
The Lovely Bones 7.0
10 The Lovely Bones
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy 2009, USA / Great Britain / New Zealand
Rate
Saw VI 7.0
11 Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
Rate
Dorian Gray 7.0
12 Dorian Gray
Drama 2009, Great Britain
Rate
OceanWorld 3D 6.9
13 OceanWorld 3D
Documentary 2009, Great Britain
Rate
Chéri 6.7
14 Chéri
Romantic 2009, Great Britain / Germany
Rate
Planet 51 6.4
15 Planet 51
Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2009, Spain / Great Britain
Rate
Solomon Kane 6.4
16 Solomon Kane
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2009, France / Czechia / Great Britain
Rate
The Descent: Part 2 6.3
17 The Descent: Part 2
Horror, Thriller, Adventure 2009, Great Britain
Rate
