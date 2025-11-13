Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain 2008

Rating of films produced in Great Britain of 2008

Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
1 Slumdog Millionaire
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain
Rate
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 7.7
2 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
In Bruges 7.7
3 In Bruges
Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain / Belgium
Rate
The Bank Job 7.4
4 The Bank Job
Thriller 2008, USA / Great Britain
Rate
RocknRolla 7.4
5 RocknRolla
Action 2008, Great Britain
Rate
Revolutionary Road 7.3
6 Revolutionary Road
Drama 2008, USA / Great Britain
Rate
The Duchess 7.2
7 The Duchess
History, Drama 2008, Great Britain
Rate
The Other Boleyn Girl 7.2
8 The Other Boleyn Girl
Drama, History 2008, Great Britain
Rate
Flashbacks of a Fool 7.1
9 Flashbacks of a Fool
Drama 2008, Great Britain
Rate
Mamma Mia! 7.1
10 Mamma Mia!
Comedy, Romantic, Musical 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian 7.1
11 The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Little Ashes 6.9
12 Little Ashes
Drama, Biography 2008, Great Britain
Rate
How to Lose Friends & Alienate People 6.8
13 How to Lose Friends & Alienate People
Comedy 2008, Great Britain
Rate
Doomsday 6.8
14 Doomsday
Drama, Thriller, Action, Horror 2008, Great Britain
Rate
Quantum of Solace 6.8
15 Quantum of Solace
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Drama 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Inkheart 6.7
16 Inkheart
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2008, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Rate
Easy Virtue 6.7
17 Easy Virtue
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
The Tale Of Despereaux 6.5
18 The Tale Of Despereaux
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Family 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
