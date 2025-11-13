Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain 2007

Rating of films produced in Great Britain of 2007

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.8
1 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure 2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
Stardust 7.8
2 Stardust
Adventure, Romantic, Fairy Tale 2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Atonement 7.7
3 Atonement
Drama 2007, Great Britain
Rate
Eastern Promises 7.7
4 Eastern Promises
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2007, Great Britain / Canada / USA
Rate
La Vie en Rose 7.6
5 La Vie en Rose
Biography, Drama, Musical 2007, France / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
Control 7.5
6 Control
Musical, Drama, Biography 2007, USA / Great Britain / Australia / Japan
Rate
Becoming Jane 7.5
7 Becoming Jane
Biography, Drama, Romantic 2007, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Rate
Sunshine 7.4
8 Sunshine
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2007, Great Britain
Rate
28 Weeks Later 7.4
9 28 Weeks Later
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror 2007, Great Britain
Rate
Elizabeth: The Golden Age 7.0
10 Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama 2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
Rate
La Masseria Delle Allodole 7.0
11 La Masseria Delle Allodole
Drama 2007, Italy / Spain / Great Britain / France / Bulgaria
Rate
Smokin' Aces 6.9
12 Smokin' Aces
Drama, Crime, Action, Comedy 2007, Great Britain / USA / France
Rate
Mr. Bean's Holiday 6.8
13 Mr. Bean's Holiday
Comedy 2007, Great Britain
Rate
The Golden Compass 6.8
14 The Golden Compass
Drama, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale, Thriller 2007, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
15 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more