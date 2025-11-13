Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Great Britain 2005

Rating of films produced in Great Britain of 2005

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
1 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2005, USA / Great Britain
Pride & Prejudice 7.8
2 Pride & Prejudice
Romantic, Drama 2005, France / Great Britain
V for Vendetta 7.7
3 V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Revolver 7.0
4 Revolver
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2005, France / Great Britain
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy 6.8
5 The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, USA / Great Britain
The Brothers Grimm 6.6
6 The Brothers Grimm
Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, USA / Great Britain / Czechia
Doom 6.2
7 Doom
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2005, Germany / USA / Great Britain / Czechia
Survival Island 5.3
8 Survival Island
Adventure, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Luxembourg
