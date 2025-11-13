Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Germany Thriller

Rating of films of the Germany in the Thriller genre

Fight Club 8.6
1 Fight Club
Thriller, Action, Drama 1999, USA / Germany
M 8.5
2 M
Film-Noir, Crime, Drama, Thriller 1931, Germany
Blade II 8.1
3 Blade II
Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure 2002, Germany / USA
Nosferatu - eine symphonie des grauen 8.1
4 Nosferatu - eine symphonie des grauen
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 1922, Germany
Metropolis 8.1
5 Metropolis
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller 1927, Germany
The Devil's Advocate 8.0
6 The Devil's Advocate
Thriller, Drama 1997, USA / Germany
Casino Royale 8.0
7 Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
Constantine 7.9
8 Constantine
Thriller, Action, Fairy Tale, Drama 2005, USA / Germany
The Reader 7.8
9 The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
The Bourne Identity 7.8
10 The Bourne Identity
Thriller 2002, USA / Germany / Czechia
V for Vendetta 7.7
11 V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer 7.7
12 Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Thriller, Drama 2006, Germany / France / Spain / USA
Dogville 7.6
13 Dogville
Thriller, Drama 2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
Who Am I 7.6
14 Who Am I
Thriller 2014, Germany
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari 7.4
15 The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
Drama, Horror, Thriller 1920, Germany
The Fast and the Furious 7.4
16 The Fast and the Furious
Thriller, Action, Crime 2001, USA / Germany
Valkyrie 7.3
17 Valkyrie
Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Resident Evil 7.3
18 Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Mission: Impossible III 7.3
19 Mission: Impossible III
Thriller, Action, Mystery, Adventure 2006, Germany / USA
Terminator Salvation 7.2
20 Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Abgeschnitten 7.1
21 Abgeschnitten
Horror, Action, Thriller, Detective 2018, Germany
2 Fast 2 Furious 6.9
22 2 Fast 2 Furious
Action, Thriller, Drama, Crime 2003, USA / Germany
The House That Jack Built 6.9
23 The House That Jack Built
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2018, Denmark / France / Germany / Switzerland
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift 6.9
24 The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Action, Crime, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
25 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
The International 6.8
26 The International
Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
The Grudge 6.6
27 The Grudge
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2004, Japan / USA / Germany
Against the Current 6.6
28 Against the Current
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Final Destination 3 6.6
29 Final Destination 3
Mystery, Drama, Thriller, Horror 2006, Germany / USA
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
30 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
31 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 6.4
32 Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2003, USA / Germany / Great Britain
The Dive 6.3
33 The Dive
Thriller 2023, Germany
Nyurnberg 6.2
34 Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure 2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
Objetos 6.1
35 Objetos
Thriller 2022, Spain / Argentina / Germany
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.1
36 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Cuckoo 6.1
37 Cuckoo
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, Germany / USA
Anon 6.0
38 Anon
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, Germany
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
39 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
Viy 5.5
40 Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
