Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Germany War

Rating of films of the Germany in the War genre

Inglourious Basterds 8.0
1 Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action 2009, Germany / USA
The Reader 7.8
2 The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
The White Ribbon 7.7
3 The White Ribbon
Drama, War 2009, Austria / France / Germany / Italy
The Patriot 7.6
4 The Patriot
Drama, War, Action 2000, Germany / USA
Alexander 6.2
5 Alexander
Drama, Adventure, War 2004, USA / Germany / France
Nyurnberg 6.2
6 Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure 2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
Journey to Jerusalem 6.0
7 Journey to Jerusalem
War, Drama 2003, Germany / Bulgaria
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
8 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel 4.7
9 Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel
Drama, History, War 2010, Russia / Germany / France
