Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Germany Horror

Rating of films of the Germany in the Horror genre

The Testament of Dr. Mabuse 8.2
1 The Testament of Dr. Mabuse
Mystery, Crime, Horror 1933, Germany
Rate
Nosferatu - eine symphonie des grauen 8.1
2 Nosferatu - eine symphonie des grauen
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 1922, Germany
Rate
Tickets
Faust 7.9
3 Faust
Sci-Fi, Horror 1926, Germany
Rate
Underworld 7.4
4 Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror 2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
Rate
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari 7.4
5 The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
Drama, Horror, Thriller 1920, Germany
Rate
Resident Evil 7.3
6 Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Rate
Pandorum 7.3
7 Pandorum
Horror, Sci-Fi 2009, USA / Germany
Rate
Abgeschnitten 7.1
8 Abgeschnitten
Horror, Action, Thriller, Detective 2018, Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Antichrist 6.9
9 Antichrist
Horror, Drama 2009, Denmark / Germany / France / Sweden / Italy / Poland
Rate
The House That Jack Built 6.9
10 The House That Jack Built
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2018, Denmark / France / Germany / Switzerland
Rate
Watch trailer
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
11 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Rate
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters 6.8
12 Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Comedy, Action, Horror 2012, USA / Germany
Rate
The Grudge 6.6
13 The Grudge
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2004, Japan / USA / Germany
Rate
Against the Current 6.6
14 Against the Current
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Rate
Final Destination 3 6.6
15 Final Destination 3
Mystery, Drama, Thriller, Horror 2006, Germany / USA
Rate
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
16 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Rate
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
17 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
Baghead 6.3
18 Baghead
Horror 2023, France / Germany / USA
Rate
Doom 6.2
19 Doom
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2005, Germany / USA / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.1
20 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Rate
Cuckoo 6.1
21 Cuckoo
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, Germany / USA
Rate
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
22 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
Rate
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City 5.7
23 Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
Action, Horror, Mystery 2021, Germany / USA
Rate
