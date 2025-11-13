Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Germany Fantasy

Rating of films of the Germany in the Fantasy genre

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
1 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama 2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
2 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Fantasy 2003, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Blade II 8.1
3 Blade II
Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure 2002, Germany / USA
Nosferatu - eine symphonie des grauen 8.1
4 Nosferatu - eine symphonie des grauen
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 1922, Germany
Bedazzled 6.6
5 Bedazzled
Romantic, Comedy, Fantasy 2000, Germany / USA
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones 6.5
6 The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Adventure, Action, Fantasy, Drama 2013, USA / Germany
Asterix at the Olympic Games 6.4
7 Asterix at the Olympic Games
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2008, France / Spain / Germany
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.1
8 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Woodwalkers 6.1
9 Woodwalkers
Family, Fantasy 2024, Austria / Germany / Italy
Monster Hunter 6.1
10 Monster Hunter
Fantasy 2020, USA / Germany / Japan / China
Viy 5.5
11 Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
In the Name of the King 5.3
12 In the Name of the King
Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2007, Germany / Canada / USA
