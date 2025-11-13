Menu
Rating of films of the Germany in the Drama genre

Rating of films of the Germany in the Drama genre

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
1 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama 2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Fight Club 8.6
2 Fight Club
Thriller, Action, Drama 1999, USA / Germany
M 8.5
3 M
Film-Noir, Crime, Drama, Thriller 1931, Germany
Autumn Sonata 8.3
4 Autumn Sonata
Musical, Drama 1978, Sweden / France / Germany
Knockin' on Heaven's Door 8.2
5 Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Action, Drama, Adventure, Comedy 1997, Germany / Netherlands / Belgium
Metropolis 8.1
6 Metropolis
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller 1927, Germany
The Devil's Advocate 8.0
7 The Devil's Advocate
Thriller, Drama 1997, USA / Germany
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
8 Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action 2009, Germany / USA
The Blue Angel 7.9
9 The Blue Angel
Musical, Drama 1930, Germany
Constantine 7.9
10 Constantine
Thriller, Action, Fairy Tale, Drama 2005, USA / Germany
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring 7.8
11 Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring
Drama 2003, South Korea / Germany
The Reader 7.8
12 The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
The Grand Budapest Hotel 7.8
13 The Grand Budapest Hotel
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA / Germany
V for Vendetta 7.7
14 V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Gangs of New York 7.7
15 Gangs of New York
Drama, History 2002, USA / Germany / Italy / Great Britain / Netherlands
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer 7.7
16 Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Thriller, Drama 2006, Germany / France / Spain / USA
The White Ribbon 7.7
17 The White Ribbon
Drama, War 2009, Austria / France / Germany / Italy
When We Leave 7.6
18 When We Leave
Drama 2010, Germany
Perfect Days 7.6
19 Perfect Days
Drama 2023, Germany / Japan
Dead Man 7.6
20 Dead Man
Crime, Western, Drama, Adventure 1995, USA / Germany / Japan
The Patriot 7.6
21 The Patriot
Drama, War, Action 2000, Germany / USA
Dogville 7.6
22 Dogville
Thriller, Drama 2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
Loveless 7.5
23 Loveless
Drama 2017, Russia / France / Belgium / Germany
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari 7.4
24 The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
Drama, Horror, Thriller 1920, Germany
Die verlorene Ehre der Katharina Blum 7.3
25 Die verlorene Ehre der Katharina Blum
Crime, Drama 1975, Germany
Mongol 7.3
26 Mongol
History, Drama, Biography 2007, Kazakhstan / Russia / Germany
The Aviator 7.3
27 The Aviator
Drama 2004, USA / Germany
Paradise 7.2
28 Paradise
Drama 2016, Russia / Germany
Terminator Salvation 7.2
29 Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Melancholia 7.2
30 Melancholia
Sci-Fi, Drama 2010, Germany / Sweden / Denmark / France / Italy
Eddie the Eagle 7.2
31 Eddie the Eagle
Drama, Sport 2016, Great Britain / USA / Germany
Anonymous 7.1
32 Anonymous
Drama 2011, Germany / Great Britain
Elizabeth: The Golden Age 7.0
33 Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama 2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
Faraway, So Close! 7.0
34 Faraway, So Close!
Detective, Romantic, Drama 1993, Germany
Antichrist 6.9
35 Antichrist
Horror, Drama 2009, Denmark / Germany / France / Sweden / Italy / Poland
2 Fast 2 Furious 6.9
36 2 Fast 2 Furious
Action, Thriller, Drama, Crime 2003, USA / Germany
The House That Jack Built 6.9
37 The House That Jack Built
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2018, Denmark / France / Germany / Switzerland
A Dangerous Method 6.8
38 A Dangerous Method
Drama 2011, Germany / Canada / Great Britain
The International 6.8
39 The International
Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I 6.8
40 Nymphomaniac: Vol. I
Drama, Adult 2013, Denmark / Germany / France / Belgium / Great Britain
Combat Girls 6.7
41 Combat Girls
Drama 2011, Germany
The Grudge 6.6
42 The Grudge
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2004, Japan / USA / Germany
Final Destination 3 6.6
43 Final Destination 3
Mystery, Drama, Thriller, Horror 2006, Germany / USA
The Song of Names 6.6
44 The Song of Names
Drama 2019, Germany / Canada / Great Britain
Lassie - A New Adventure 6.6
45 Lassie - A New Adventure
Action, Drama, Family 2023, Germany
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones 6.5
46 The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Adventure, Action, Fantasy, Drama 2013, USA / Germany
Maria 6.4
47 Maria
Biography, Drama 2024, Germany / USA / UAE / Italy
Alexander 6.2
48 Alexander
Drama, Adventure, War 2004, USA / Germany / France
Nyurnberg 6.2
49 Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure 2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.1
50 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Journey to Jerusalem 6.0
51 Journey to Jerusalem
War, Drama 2003, Germany / Bulgaria
Memoria 6.0
52 Memoria
Drama, Mystery 2021, Colombia / Thailand / France / Germany / Mexico / Qatar / China / Switzerland
Berlin Nobody 5.6
53 Berlin Nobody
Drama 2024, France / Germany / USA
8½ Women 5.6
54 8½ Women
Comedy, Drama 1999, Germany / Great Britain / Netherlands / Luxembourg
Burnt by the Sun 2：Escape 5.1
55 Burnt by the Sun 2：Escape
Drama 2010, Germany / Russia / France
Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel 4.7
56 Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel
Drama, History, War 2010, Russia / Germany / France
Snow White 2.8
57 Snow White
Adventure, Drama, Family 2025, USA / Germany
