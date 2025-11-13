Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Germany Comedy

Rating of films of the Germany in the Comedy genre

Knockin' on Heaven's Door 8.2
1 Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Action, Drama, Adventure, Comedy 1997, Germany / Netherlands / Belgium
Amélie 7.9
2 Amélie
Comedy, Romantic 2001, France / Germany
The Grand Budapest Hotel 7.8
3 The Grand Budapest Hotel
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA / Germany
Soul Kitchen 7.4
4 Soul Kitchen
Comedy 2009, Germany
Pirate Radio 7.4
5 Pirate Radio
Comedy 2009, Great Britain / Germany / France
Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben 7.2
6 Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben
Comedy 2017, Germany
Keinohrhasen 7.2
7 Keinohrhasen
Romantic, Comedy 2007, Germany
100 Things 7.2
8 100 Things
Comedy 2018, Germany
A Series of Unfortunate Events 6.9
9 A Series of Unfortunate Events
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2004, USA / Germany
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters 6.8
10 Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Comedy, Action, Horror 2012, USA / Germany
National Lampoon's Van Wilder 6.8
11 National Lampoon's Van Wilder
Comedy 2002, Germany / USA
Astérix et Obélix contre César 6.7
12 Astérix et Obélix contre César
History, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fairy Tale 1999, France / Germany / Italy
Bedazzled 6.6
13 Bedazzled
Romantic, Comedy, Fantasy 2000, Germany / USA
School of Magical Animals: Part 2 6.6
14 School of Magical Animals: Part 2
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
Love Is All You Need 6.6
15 Love Is All You Need
Comedy, Romantic 2012, Germany / Denmark / Sweden / France / Italy
American Wedding 6.5
16 American Wedding
Comedy 2003, USA / Germany
A Stork's Journey 6.5
17 A Stork's Journey
Animation, Comedy, Family 2017, USA / Germany / Belgium
101 Dalmatians 6.5
18 101 Dalmatians
Comedy, Adventure, Family 1996, USA / Germany
Rabbit Without Ears 2 6.5
19 Rabbit Without Ears 2
Comedy, Romantic 2009, Germany
Hotel for Dogs 6.5
20 Hotel for Dogs
Comedy 2009, USA / Germany
Asterix at the Olympic Games 6.4
21 Asterix at the Olympic Games
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2008, France / Spain / Germany
Iron Sky 6.2
22 Iron Sky
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 2012, Finland / Germany / Australia
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.1
23 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss 5.9
24 Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
8½ Women 5.6
25 8½ Women
Comedy, Drama 1999, Germany / Great Britain / Netherlands / Luxembourg
1½ Knights – In Search of the Ravishing Princess Herzelinde 4.6
26 1½ Knights – In Search of the Ravishing Princess Herzelinde
Comedy 2008, Germany
Klassentreffen 4.0
27 Klassentreffen
Comedy 2018, Germany
Manta, Manta - Zwoter Teil 3.6
28 Manta, Manta - Zwoter Teil
Action, Comedy 2023, Germany
