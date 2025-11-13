Menu
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
1 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama 2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Knockin' on Heaven's Door 8.2
2 Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Action, Drama, Adventure, Comedy 1997, Germany / Netherlands / Belgium
Rate
Watch trailer
Blade II 8.1
3 Blade II
Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure 2002, Germany / USA
Rate
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
4 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
5 Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action 2009, Germany / USA
Rate
Casino Royale 8.0
6 Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
Dead Man 7.6
7 Dead Man
Crime, Western, Drama, Adventure 1995, USA / Germany / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Mission: Impossible III 7.3
8 Mission: Impossible III
Thriller, Action, Mystery, Adventure 2006, Germany / USA
Rate
Terminator Salvation 7.2
9 Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Rate
A Series of Unfortunate Events 6.9
10 A Series of Unfortunate Events
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2004, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Inkheart 6.7
11 Inkheart
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2008, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Rate
Astérix et Obélix contre César 6.7
12 Astérix et Obélix contre César
History, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fairy Tale 1999, France / Germany / Italy
Rate
School of Magical Animals: Part 2 6.6
13 School of Magical Animals: Part 2
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
Rate
101 Dalmatians 6.5
14 101 Dalmatians
Comedy, Adventure, Family 1996, USA / Germany
Rate
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones 6.5
15 The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Adventure, Action, Fantasy, Drama 2013, USA / Germany
Rate
Asterix at the Olympic Games 6.4
16 Asterix at the Olympic Games
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2008, France / Spain / Germany
Rate
Alexander 6.2
17 Alexander
Drama, Adventure, War 2004, USA / Germany / France
Rate
Nyurnberg 6.2
18 Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure 2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
Rate
My Freaky Family 6.1
19 My Freaky Family
Adventure, Animation 2024, Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.1
20 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Rate
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
21 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
Rate
Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss 5.9
22 Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
Rate
Viy 5.5
23 Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Rate
In the Name of the King 5.3
24 In the Name of the King
Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2007, Germany / Canada / USA
Rate
Snow White 2.8
25 Snow White
Adventure, Drama, Family 2025, USA / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
