Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Germany Action

Rating of films of the Germany in the Action genre

Fight Club 8.6
1 Fight Club
Thriller, Action, Drama 1999, USA / Germany
Knockin' on Heaven's Door 8.2
2 Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Action, Drama, Adventure, Comedy 1997, Germany / Netherlands / Belgium
Blade II 8.1
3 Blade II
Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure 2002, Germany / USA
Metropolis 8.1
4 Metropolis
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller 1927, Germany
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
5 Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action 2009, Germany / USA
Casino Royale 8.0
6 Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
Constantine 7.9
7 Constantine
Thriller, Action, Fairy Tale, Drama 2005, USA / Germany
V for Vendetta 7.7
8 V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
The Patriot 7.6
9 The Patriot
Drama, War, Action 2000, Germany / USA
Underworld 7.4
10 Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror 2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
The Fast and the Furious 7.4
11 The Fast and the Furious
Thriller, Action, Crime 2001, USA / Germany
Resident Evil 7.3
12 Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Mission: Impossible III 7.3
13 Mission: Impossible III
Thriller, Action, Mystery, Adventure 2006, Germany / USA
Terminator Salvation 7.2
14 Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Abgeschnitten 7.1
15 Abgeschnitten
Horror, Action, Thriller, Detective 2018, Germany
2 Fast 2 Furious 6.9
16 2 Fast 2 Furious
Action, Thriller, Drama, Crime 2003, USA / Germany
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift 6.9
17 The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Action, Crime, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
18 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters 6.8
19 Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Comedy, Action, Horror 2012, USA / Germany
Against the Current 6.6
20 Against the Current
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
21 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
22 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
Lassie - A New Adventure 6.6
23 Lassie - A New Adventure
Action, Drama, Family 2023, Germany
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones 6.5
24 The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Adventure, Action, Fantasy, Drama 2013, USA / Germany
Boy Kills World 6.4
25 Boy Kills World
Action 2023, USA / Germany / South Africa
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 6.4
26 Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2003, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Iron Sky 6.2
27 Iron Sky
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 2012, Finland / Germany / Australia
Point Break 6.2
28 Point Break
Action 2015, USA / Germany / China
Doom 6.2
29 Doom
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2005, Germany / USA / Great Britain / Czechia
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.1
30 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
31 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City 5.7
32 Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
Action, Horror, Mystery 2021, Germany / USA
In the Name of the King 5.3
33 In the Name of the King
Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2007, Germany / Canada / USA
Manta, Manta - Zwoter Teil 3.6
34 Manta, Manta - Zwoter Teil
Action, Comedy 2023, Germany
