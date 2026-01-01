Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Germany 2010

Rating of films produced in Germany of 2010

When We Leave 7.6
1 When We Leave
Drama 2010, Germany
Rate
Melancholia 7.2
2 Melancholia
Sci-Fi, Drama 2010, Germany / Sweden / Denmark / France / Italy
Rate
Against the Current 6.6
3 Against the Current
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Rate
Burnt by the Sun 2：Escape 5.1
4 Burnt by the Sun 2：Escape
Drama 2010, Germany / Russia / France
Rate
Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel 4.7
5 Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel
Drama, History, War 2010, Russia / Germany / France
Rate
