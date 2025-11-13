Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France Thriller

Rating of films of the France in the Thriller genre

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
1 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure 1991, USA / France
Léon: The Professional 8.6
2 Léon: The Professional
Drama, Thriller, Crime 1994, France
The Fifth Element 8.1
3 The Fifth Element
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Romantic 1997, France
Taken 8.0
4 Taken
Thriller, Action 2008, France
Mulholland Dr. 7.7
5 Mulholland Dr.
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2001, France / USA
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer 7.7
6 Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Thriller, Drama 2006, Germany / France / Spain / USA
The Others 7.6
7 The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2001, Spain / France / USA
Dogville 7.6
8 Dogville
Thriller, Drama 2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
Anatomy of a Fall 7.6
9 Anatomy of a Fall
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, France
The Raid: Redemption 7.6
10 The Raid: Redemption
Action, Thriller, Crime 2011, Indonesia / USA / France
The Professional 7.5
11 The Professional
Thriller, Action 1981, France
The Ninth Gate 7.4
12 The Ninth Gate
Mystery, Horror, Thriller 1999, Spain / France / USA
Black Box 7.3
13 Black Box
Thriller, Detective, Action 2021, France
Legend 7.3
14 Legend
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2015, Great Britain / France
Resident Evil 7.3
15 Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Silent Hill 7.2
16 Silent Hill
Horror, Thriller 2006, Canada / France
Coup de Chance 7.2
17 Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2023, France / USA
Lost Highway 7.2
18 Lost Highway
Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Drama 1997, USA / France
Taken 2 7.1
19 Taken 2
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Action 2012, France
Revolver 7.0
20 Revolver
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2005, France / Great Britain
Soudain, seuls 7.0
21 Soudain, seuls
Drama, Thriller 2023, France / Iceland / Belgium
Colombiana 6.9
22 Colombiana
Drama, Adventure, Action, Thriller 2011, USA / France
Largo Winch 6.9
23 Largo Winch
Thriller, Adventure 2008, France
The House That Jack Built 6.9
24 The House That Jack Built
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2018, Denmark / France / Germany / Switzerland
Beauty and the Beast 6.8
25 Beauty and the Beast
Romantic, Fantasy, Thriller 2014, France
Chloe 6.8
26 Chloe
Thriller, Drama 2009, USA / Canada / France
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
27 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
The Family 6.7
28 The Family
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2013, USA / France
You Were Never Really Here 6.7
29 You Were Never Really Here
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2017, USA / France
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
30 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
31 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
Splice 6.6
32 Splice
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / France
Hitman 6.5
33 Hitman
Action, Crime, Thriller 2007, France / USA
The Purge: Election Year 6.5
34 The Purge: Election Year
Thriller, Action, Horror 2016, USA / France
The Neon Demon 6.5
35 The Neon Demon
Horror, Thriller 2016, USA / France
Lockout 6.4
36 Lockout
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 2012, USA / France
Cat Person 6.2
37 Cat Person
Drama, Thriller 2023, France / USA
Titane 6.2
38 Titane
Drama, Thriller 2021, France / Belgium
Babylon A.D. 6.2
39 Babylon A.D.
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action 2008, USA / France
The Double Lover 6.1
40 The Double Lover
Thriller, Drama 2017, France
The Crow 6.1
41 The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
Weekend in Taipei 6.1
42 Weekend in Taipei
Action, Thriller 2024, France
Cold Skin 6.1
43 Cold Skin
Fantasy, Thriller 2017, Spain / France
Hideaways 6.0
44 Hideaways
Fantasy, Thriller 2011, Ireland / Sweden / France
My Son 5.9
45 My Son
Thriller 2021, Great Britain / France
Gunpowder Milkshake 5.9
46 Gunpowder Milkshake
Action, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / France
Sanctuary 5.9
47 Sanctuary
Drama, Thriller 2022, France / Russia / USA
The Shrouds 5.8
48 The Shrouds
Horror, Thriller 2024, Canada / France
O.T.H.E.R 5.7
49 O.T.H.E.R
Horror, Thriller 2025, Belgium / France
The Soul Eater 5.7
50 The Soul Eater
Horror, Thriller 2024, France
The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure 5.5
51 The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France
Black Cab 5.0
52 Black Cab
Horror, Thriller 2024, France / Great Britain
Apache Junction 4.9
53 Apache Junction
Action, Thriller, Drama, History 2023, France
Achoura 4.8
54 Achoura
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2018, Morocco / France
Acid 4.8
55 Acid
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, Belgium / France
