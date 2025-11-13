Menu
Rating of films of the France in the Romantic genre

Rating of films of the France in the Romantic genre

The Fifth Element 8.1
1 The Fifth Element
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Romantic 1997, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Mr. Nobody 8.0
2 Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Rate
Amélie 7.9
3 Amélie
Comedy, Romantic 2001, France / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Pride & Prejudice 7.8
4 Pride & Prejudice
Romantic, Drama 2005, France / Great Britain
Rate
The Artist 7.8
5 The Artist
Romantic 2011, France
Rate
L'Atalante 7.7
6 L'Atalante
Drama, Romantic 1934, France
Rate
Tickets
The Barber of Siberia 7.7
7 The Barber of Siberia
History, Drama, Romantic 1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
Rate
The Worst Person in the World 7.7
8 The Worst Person in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Norway / France / Sweden / Denmark
Rate
Watch trailer
Two Is a Family 7.6
9 Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic 2016, France / Great Britain
Rate
Angel-A 7.6
10 Angel-A
Romantic, Comedy 2005, France
Rate
Watch trailer
The Count of Monte Cristo 7.6
11 The Count of Monte Cristo
Drama, Romantic, Adventure 1954, France / Italy
Rate
Blue Is the Warmest Color 7.5
12 Blue Is the Warmest Color
Drama, Romantic 2013, France
Rate
Love Me If You Dare 7.5
13 Love Me If You Dare
Drama, Romantic 2003, France / Belgium
Rate
The Taste of Things 7.4
14 The Taste of Things
Drama, History, Romantic 2023, France
Rate
Mr & Mme Adelman 7.3
15 Mr & Mme Adelman
Romantic, Comedy 2017, France / Belgium
Rate
Lolita 7.3
16 Lolita
Romantic, Drama 1997, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Dracula: A Love Tale 7.2
17 Dracula: A Love Tale
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror 2025, France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Coup de Chance 7.2
18 Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2023, France / USA
Rate
Tickets
Paris, je t aime 7.1
19 Paris, je t aime
Romantic 2006, Liechtenstein / Switzerland / Germany / France
Rate
French Cancan 7.1
20 French Cancan
Musical, Comedy, Romantic 1954, France / Italy
Rate
Magic Paris 7.0
21 Magic Paris
Romantic 2007, France
Rate
Paris 7.0
22 Paris
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2008, France
Rate
My Blueberry Nights 6.9
23 My Blueberry Nights
Romantic 2007, Hong Kong / China / France
Rate
Beauty and the Beast 6.8
24 Beauty and the Beast
Romantic, Fantasy, Thriller 2014, France
Rate
Up for Love 6.7
25 Up for Love
Romantic, Comedy 2016, France
Rate
Upside Down 6.7
26 Upside Down
Drama, Romantic 2012, Canada / France
Rate
New York, I Love You 6.7
27 New York, I Love You
Romantic, Drama, Compilation 2008, USA / France
Rate
Love Is All You Need 6.6
28 Love Is All You Need
Comedy, Romantic 2012, Germany / Denmark / Sweden / France / Italy
Rate
