Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France Horror

Rating of films of the France in the Horror genre

The Others 7.6
1 The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2001, Spain / France / USA
The Ninth Gate 7.4
2 The Ninth Gate
Mystery, Horror, Thriller 1999, Spain / France / USA
Resident Evil 7.3
3 Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Silent Hill 7.2
4 Silent Hill
Horror, Thriller 2006, Canada / France
Lost Highway 7.2
5 Lost Highway
Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Drama 1997, USA / France
Dracula: A Love Tale 7.2
6 Dracula: A Love Tale
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror 2025, France
The Substance 7.0
7 The Substance
Horror 2024, USA / France / Great Britain
Antichrist 6.9
8 Antichrist
Horror, Drama 2009, Denmark / Germany / France / Sweden / Italy / Poland
Night of the Zoopocalypse 6.9
9 Night of the Zoopocalypse
Animation, Comedy, Horror 2024, France / USA / Belgium / Canada
The House That Jack Built 6.9
10 The House That Jack Built
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2018, Denmark / France / Germany / Switzerland
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
11 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
12 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
13 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
Splice 6.6
14 Splice
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / France
The Purge: Election Year 6.5
15 The Purge: Election Year
Thriller, Action, Horror 2016, USA / France
Vermin 6.5
16 Vermin
Horror 2023, France
The Neon Demon 6.5
17 The Neon Demon
Horror, Thriller 2016, USA / France
The Deep Dark 6.3
18 The Deep Dark
Adventure, Horror 2023, France
Silent Hill: Revelation 6.3
19 Silent Hill: Revelation
Horror 2012, USA / France
Baghead 6.3
20 Baghead
Horror 2023, France / Germany / USA
The grandmother 5.8
21 The grandmother
Horror 2021, Spain / France
The Shrouds 5.8
22 The Shrouds
Horror, Thriller 2024, Canada / France
O.T.H.E.R 5.7
23 O.T.H.E.R
Horror, Thriller 2025, Belgium / France
The Soul Eater 5.7
24 The Soul Eater
Horror, Thriller 2024, France
Ogre 5.1
25 Ogre
Horror, Mystery 2022, Belgium / France
Black Cab 5.0
26 Black Cab
Horror, Thriller 2024, France / Great Britain
Achoura 4.8
27 Achoura
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2018, Morocco / France
The Bunker Game 4.3
28 The Bunker Game
Horror 2022, Italy / France
Arthur, malédiction 4.2
29 Arthur, malédiction
Horror 2022, France
