Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France History

Rating of films of the France in the History genre

Passion de Jeanne d'Arc, La 8.0
1 Passion de Jeanne d'Arc, La
Documentary, History 1928, France
Rate
Dunkirk 7.7
2 Dunkirk
Drama, War, History 2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Watch trailer
The Barber of Siberia 7.7
3 The Barber of Siberia
History, Drama, Romantic 1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
Rate
Jeanne du Barry 7.6
4 Jeanne du Barry
Biography, Drama, History 2023, France
Rate
The Taste of Things 7.4
5 The Taste of Things
Drama, History, Romantic 2023, France
Rate
Lost Illusions 7.1
6 Lost Illusions
Drama, History 2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
The Three Musketeers: Milady 6.9
7 The Three Musketeers: Milady
Adventure, Action, History 2023, France
Rate
Eiffel 6.8
8 Eiffel
Biography, Drama, History 2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
The Return 6.7
9 The Return
History 2024, France / Greece / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Astérix et Obélix contre César 6.7
10 Astérix et Obélix contre César
History, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fairy Tale 1999, France / Germany / Italy
Rate
L'ombra di Caravaggio 6.5
11 L'ombra di Caravaggio
Biography, History 2021, Italy / France
Rate
Apache Junction 4.9
12 Apache Junction
Action, Thriller, Drama, History 2023, France
Rate
Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel 4.7
13 Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel
Drama, History, War 2010, Russia / Germany / France
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more