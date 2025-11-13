Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France Family

Rating of films of the France in the Family genre

Paddington 2 7.9
1 Paddington 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2017, Great Britain / France
Ma-ma 7.8
2 Ma-ma
Family, Fairy Tale, Musical 1976, USSR / France / Romania
Spread Your Wings 7.6
3 Spread Your Wings
Adventure, Family 2019, France
Two Is a Family 7.6
4 Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic 2016, France / Great Britain
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie 7.6
5 Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
Family, Animation 2023, USA / France / Japan
Leap! 7.5
6 Leap!
Animation, Family 2017, France / Canada
Paddington 7.4
7 Paddington
Family, Comedy, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / France / USA / Canada
Minions 2 7.2
8 Minions 2
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, USA / France / Japan
Zorro 7.2
9 Zorro
Comedy, Family, Western, Adventure 1975, France / Italy
Vicky and Her Mystery 7.1
10 Vicky and Her Mystery
Adventure, Family 2021, France
The Wolf and the Lion 7.0
11 The Wolf and the Lion
Family 2021, France / Canada
Arthur and the Invisibles / Arthur et les minimoys 6.9
12 Arthur and the Invisibles / Arthur et les minimoys
Animation, Fairy Tale, Family 2006, USA / France
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness 6.9
13 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Family, Animation, Adventure 2022, Belgium / France
Astérix et Obélix contre César 6.7
14 Astérix et Obélix contre César
History, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fairy Tale 1999, France / Germany / Italy
Jaguar My Love 6.6
15 Jaguar My Love
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2024, France
Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard 6.5
16 Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 2009, France
Asterix at the Olympic Games 6.4
17 Asterix at the Olympic Games
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2008, France / Spain / Germany
King 6.2
18 King
Adventure, Family 2022, France
Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération 6.0
19 Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération
Adventure, Family 2022, France
Nine Lives 5.9
20 Nine Lives
Comedy, Family 2016, France
