Top Films
Top 1000 Films
France
Drama
Rating of films of the France in the Drama genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.7
1
The Intouchables
Comedy, Drama, Biography
2011, France
Rate
Tickets
8.6
2
Léon: The Professional
Drama, Thriller, Crime
1994, France
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
3
Autumn Sonata
Musical, Drama
1978, Sweden / France / Germany
Rate
Tickets
8.3
4
Cafarnaúm
Drama
2018, Lebanon / France
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
5
La Grande Illusion
Drama, War
1937, France
Rate
8.2
6
The Count of Monte Cristo
Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, France
Rate
8.2
7
The Father
Drama
2020, Great Britain / France
Rate
8.0
8
La Dolce Vita
Drama, Comedy
1959, Italy / France
Rate
Tickets
8.0
9
Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic
2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Rate
7.9
10
Port of Shadows
Drama, Crime
1938, France
Rate
7.9
11
Christine
Drama
1937, France
Rate
7.8
12
Pride & Prejudice
Romantic, Drama
2005, France / Great Britain
Rate
7.8
13
Oceans
Drama, Documentary
2009, France / Switzerland / Spain / Monaco
Rate
7.8
14
Source Code
Drama, Sci-Fi
2011, USA / France
Rate
7.7
15
Monsieur Aznavour
Biography, Drama, Music
2024, France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
16
Dunkirk
Drama, War, History
2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
17
L'Atalante
Drama, Romantic
1934, France
Rate
Tickets
7.7
18
Mulholland Dr.
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2001, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
19
The Barber of Siberia
History, Drama, Romantic
1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
Rate
7.7
20
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Thriller, Drama
2006, Germany / France / Spain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
21
I Vitelloni
Drama
1953, Italy / France
Rate
7.7
22
The Worst Person in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, Norway / France / Sweden / Denmark
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
23
8½
Drama
1963, Italy / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.7
24
The White Ribbon
Drama, War
2009, Austria / France / Germany / Italy
Rate
7.7
25
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
1972, France / Italy / Spain
Rate
7.7
26
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Biography, Drama
2007, France / USA
Rate
7.6
27
The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama
2001, Spain / France / USA
Rate
7.6
28
La Vie en Rose
Biography, Drama, Musical
2007, France / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
7.6
29
Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic
2016, France / Great Britain
Rate
7.6
30
Dogville
Thriller, Drama
2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
31
Jeanne du Barry
Biography, Drama, History
2023, France
Rate
7.6
32
Anatomy of a Fall
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2023, France
Rate
7.6
33
The Count of Monte Cristo
Drama, Romantic, Adventure
1954, France / Italy
Rate
7.5
34
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Drama, Romantic
2013, France
Rate
7.5
35
Billy Elliot
Drama, Comedy
2000, Great Britain / France
Rate
7.5
36
Loveless
Drama
2017, Russia / France / Belgium / Germany
Rate
7.5
37
Love Me If You Dare
Drama, Romantic
2003, France / Belgium
Rate
7.4
38
The Taste of Things
Drama, History, Romantic
2023, France
Rate
7.4
39
Youth
Drama
2015, Italy / France / Switzerland / Great Britain
Rate
7.3
40
Legend
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2015, Great Britain / France
Rate
7.3
41
Graduation
Drama
2016, Romania / France / Belgium
Rate
7.3
42
Lolita
Romantic, Drama
1997, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
43
The Great Beauty
Comedy, Drama
2013, Italy / France
Rate
Tickets
7.2
44
The Killer
Action, Crime, Drama
2023, USA / France
Rate
7.2
45
The Dreamers
Adult, Drama
2003, France / Great Britain / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
46
The Wild Child
Drama
1970, France
Rate
7.2
47
Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2023, France / USA
Rate
Tickets
7.2
48
When Fall Is Coming
Drama
2024, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
49
Lost Highway
Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Drama
1997, USA / France
Rate
Tickets
7.2
50
Melancholia
Sci-Fi, Drama
2010, Germany / Sweden / Denmark / France / Italy
Rate
7.2
51
Mia et le lion blanc / Mia and the White Lion
Drama, Adventure
2018, France
Rate
7.1
52
My Crime
Drama, Detective
2023, France
Rate
Tickets
7.1
53
The Factory
Drama
2018, Russia / France
Rate
7.1
54
Lost Illusions
Drama, History
2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
55
It's Only the End of the World
Drama
2016, France / Canada
Rate
7.1
56
Taken 2
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Action
2012, France
Rate
7.1
57
La Grande Bouffe
Comedy, Drama
1973, France / Italy
Rate
7.0
58
La chambre des merveilles
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
59
Revolver
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2005, France / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
60
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama
2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
Rate
7.0
61
Days of Glory
Action, Drama, War
2006, Algeria / Belgium / France / Morocco
Rate
7.0
62
Snowpiercer
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
2013, South Korea / USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
63
Paris
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2008, France
Rate
7.0
64
La Masseria Delle Allodole
Drama
2007, Italy / Spain / Great Britain / France / Bulgaria
Rate
7.0
65
Soudain, seuls
Drama, Thriller
2023, France / Iceland / Belgium
Rate
6.9
66
Antichrist
Horror, Drama
2009, Denmark / Germany / France / Sweden / Italy / Poland
Rate
6.9
67
Colombiana
Drama, Adventure, Action, Thriller
2011, USA / France
Rate
6.9
68
Sauver ou périr
Drama
2018, France
Rate
6.9
69
Jackie
Drama, Biography
2016, USA / France
Rate
6.9
70
Smokin' Aces
Drama, Crime, Action, Comedy
2007, Great Britain / USA / France
Rate
6.9
71
The House That Jack Built
Thriller, Drama, Horror
2018, Denmark / France / Germany / Switzerland
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
72
Eiffel
Biography, Drama, History
2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
73
Triangle of Sadness
Drama
2022, Sweden / USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
74
Chloe
Thriller, Drama
2009, USA / Canada / France
Rate
6.8
75
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I
Drama, Adult
2013, Denmark / Germany / France / Belgium / Great Britain
Rate
6.8
76
Petrov's Flu
Drama
2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
77
Upside Down
Drama, Romantic
2012, Canada / France
Rate
6.7
78
New York, I Love You
Romantic, Drama, Compilation
2008, USA / France
Rate
6.7
79
The Family
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2013, USA / France
Rate
6.7
80
You Were Never Really Here
Thriller, Drama, Detective
2017, USA / France
Rate
6.7
81
Free Fire
Crime, Action, Drama
2016, France / Great Britain
Rate
6.6
82
Beating Hearts
Comedy, Drama, Musical
2024, Belgium / France
Rate
Watch trailer
6.6
83
Just a Breath Away
Sci-Fi, Drama
2018, France
Rate
6.6
84
Fly Me Away
Comedy, Drama
2021, France / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
85
Parthenope
Drama, Fantasy
2024, France / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.4
86
Madame
Drama, Comedy
2017, France
Rate
6.4
87
Oxygen
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2021, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.2
88
Cat Person
Drama, Thriller
2023, France / USA
Rate
6.2
89
Alexander
Drama, Adventure, War
2004, USA / Germany / France
Rate
6.2
90
Titane
Drama, Thriller
2021, France / Belgium
Rate
6.2
91
Vesper
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, Lithuania / France / Belgium
Rate
6.1
92
The Double Lover
Thriller, Drama
2017, France
Rate
Watch trailer
6.1
93
The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
2024, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
6.1
94
Brick Mansions
Action, Drama, Crime
2014, France / Canada
Rate
6.1
95
Annette
Drama, Musical
2021, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
6.0
96
Memoria
Drama, Mystery
2021, Colombia / Thailand / France / Germany / Mexico / Qatar / China / Switzerland
Rate
Watch trailer
5.9
97
Sanctuary
Drama, Thriller
2022, France / Russia / USA
Rate
5.7
98
The Palace
Drama
2023, Italy / Switzerland / France / Poland
Rate
5.6
99
Berlin Nobody
Drama
2024, France / Germany / USA
Rate
5.2
100
Cosmopolis
Drama
2012, Canada / France / Italy / Portugal
Rate
