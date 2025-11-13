Menu
Rating of films of the France in the Drama genre

Rating of films of the France in the Drama genre

The Intouchables 8.7
1 The Intouchables
Comedy, Drama, Biography 2011, France
Rate
Tickets
Léon: The Professional 8.6
2 Léon: The Professional
Drama, Thriller, Crime 1994, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Autumn Sonata 8.3
3 Autumn Sonata
Musical, Drama 1978, Sweden / France / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Cafarnaúm 8.3
4 Cafarnaúm
Drama 2018, Lebanon / France
Rate
Watch trailer
La Grande Illusion 8.3
5 La Grande Illusion
Drama, War 1937, France
Rate
The Count of Monte Cristo 8.2
6 The Count of Monte Cristo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, France
Rate
The Father 8.2
7 The Father
Drama 2020, Great Britain / France
Rate
La Dolce Vita 8.0
8 La Dolce Vita
Drama, Comedy 1959, Italy / France
Rate
Tickets
Mr. Nobody 8.0
9 Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Rate
Port of Shadows 7.9
10 Port of Shadows
Drama, Crime 1938, France
Rate
Christine 7.9
11 Christine
Drama 1937, France
Rate
Pride & Prejudice 7.8
12 Pride & Prejudice
Romantic, Drama 2005, France / Great Britain
Rate
Oceans 7.8
13 Oceans
Drama, Documentary 2009, France / Switzerland / Spain / Monaco
Rate
Source Code 7.8
14 Source Code
Drama, Sci-Fi 2011, USA / France
Rate
Monsieur Aznavour 7.7
15 Monsieur Aznavour
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Dunkirk 7.7
16 Dunkirk
Drama, War, History 2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Watch trailer
L'Atalante 7.7
17 L'Atalante
Drama, Romantic 1934, France
Rate
Tickets
Mulholland Dr. 7.7
18 Mulholland Dr.
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2001, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Barber of Siberia 7.7
19 The Barber of Siberia
History, Drama, Romantic 1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
Rate
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer 7.7
20 Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Thriller, Drama 2006, Germany / France / Spain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
I Vitelloni 7.7
21 I Vitelloni
Drama 1953, Italy / France
Rate
The Worst Person in the World 7.7
22 The Worst Person in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Norway / France / Sweden / Denmark
Rate
Watch trailer
8½ 7.7
23
Drama 1963, Italy / France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The White Ribbon 7.7
24 The White Ribbon
Drama, War 2009, Austria / France / Germany / Italy
Rate
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
25 Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 1972, France / Italy / Spain
Rate
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
26 The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Biography, Drama 2007, France / USA
Rate
The Others 7.6
27 The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2001, Spain / France / USA
Rate
La Vie en Rose 7.6
28 La Vie en Rose
Biography, Drama, Musical 2007, France / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
Two Is a Family 7.6
29 Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic 2016, France / Great Britain
Rate
Dogville 7.6
30 Dogville
Thriller, Drama 2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
Rate
Watch trailer
Jeanne du Barry 7.6
31 Jeanne du Barry
Biography, Drama, History 2023, France
Rate
Anatomy of a Fall 7.6
32 Anatomy of a Fall
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, France
Rate
The Count of Monte Cristo 7.6
33 The Count of Monte Cristo
Drama, Romantic, Adventure 1954, France / Italy
Rate
Blue Is the Warmest Color 7.5
34 Blue Is the Warmest Color
Drama, Romantic 2013, France
Rate
Billy Elliot 7.5
35 Billy Elliot
Drama, Comedy 2000, Great Britain / France
Rate
Loveless 7.5
36 Loveless
Drama 2017, Russia / France / Belgium / Germany
Rate
Love Me If You Dare 7.5
37 Love Me If You Dare
Drama, Romantic 2003, France / Belgium
Rate
The Taste of Things 7.4
38 The Taste of Things
Drama, History, Romantic 2023, France
Rate
Youth 7.4
39 Youth
Drama 2015, Italy / France / Switzerland / Great Britain
Rate
Legend 7.3
40 Legend
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2015, Great Britain / France
Rate
Graduation 7.3
41 Graduation
Drama 2016, Romania / France / Belgium
Rate
Lolita 7.3
42 Lolita
Romantic, Drama 1997, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
The Great Beauty 7.2
43 The Great Beauty
Comedy, Drama 2013, Italy / France
Rate
Tickets
The Killer 7.2
44 The Killer
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA / France
Rate
The Dreamers 7.2
45 The Dreamers
Adult, Drama 2003, France / Great Britain / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Wild Child 7.2
46 The Wild Child
Drama 1970, France
Rate
Coup de Chance 7.2
47 Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2023, France / USA
Rate
Tickets
When Fall Is Coming 7.2
48 When Fall Is Coming
Drama 2024, France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Lost Highway 7.2
49 Lost Highway
Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Drama 1997, USA / France
Rate
Tickets
Melancholia 7.2
50 Melancholia
Sci-Fi, Drama 2010, Germany / Sweden / Denmark / France / Italy
Rate
Mia et le lion blanc / Mia and the White Lion 7.2
51 Mia et le lion blanc / Mia and the White Lion
Drama, Adventure 2018, France
Rate
My Crime 7.1
52 My Crime
Drama, Detective 2023, France
Rate
Tickets
The Factory 7.1
53 The Factory
Drama 2018, Russia / France
Rate
Lost Illusions 7.1
54 Lost Illusions
Drama, History 2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
It's Only the End of the World 7.1
55 It's Only the End of the World
Drama 2016, France / Canada
Rate
Taken 2 7.1
56 Taken 2
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Action 2012, France
Rate
La Grande Bouffe 7.1
57 La Grande Bouffe
Comedy, Drama 1973, France / Italy
Rate
La chambre des merveilles 7.0
58 La chambre des merveilles
Comedy, Drama 2023, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Revolver 7.0
59 Revolver
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2005, France / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Elizabeth: The Golden Age 7.0
60 Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama 2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
Rate
Days of Glory 7.0
61 Days of Glory
Action, Drama, War 2006, Algeria / Belgium / France / Morocco
Rate
Snowpiercer 7.0
62 Snowpiercer
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2013, South Korea / USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Paris 7.0
63 Paris
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2008, France
Rate
La Masseria Delle Allodole 7.0
64 La Masseria Delle Allodole
Drama 2007, Italy / Spain / Great Britain / France / Bulgaria
Rate
Soudain, seuls 7.0
65 Soudain, seuls
Drama, Thriller 2023, France / Iceland / Belgium
Rate
Antichrist 6.9
66 Antichrist
Horror, Drama 2009, Denmark / Germany / France / Sweden / Italy / Poland
Rate
Colombiana 6.9
67 Colombiana
Drama, Adventure, Action, Thriller 2011, USA / France
Rate
Sauver ou périr 6.9
68 Sauver ou périr
Drama 2018, France
Rate
Jackie 6.9
69 Jackie
Drama, Biography 2016, USA / France
Rate
Smokin' Aces 6.9
70 Smokin' Aces
Drama, Crime, Action, Comedy 2007, Great Britain / USA / France
Rate
The House That Jack Built 6.9
71 The House That Jack Built
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2018, Denmark / France / Germany / Switzerland
Rate
Watch trailer
Eiffel 6.8
72 Eiffel
Biography, Drama, History 2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Triangle of Sadness 6.8
73 Triangle of Sadness
Drama 2022, Sweden / USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Chloe 6.8
74 Chloe
Thriller, Drama 2009, USA / Canada / France
Rate
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I 6.8
75 Nymphomaniac: Vol. I
Drama, Adult 2013, Denmark / Germany / France / Belgium / Great Britain
Rate
Petrov's Flu 6.8
76 Petrov's Flu
Drama 2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
Rate
Watch trailer
Upside Down 6.7
77 Upside Down
Drama, Romantic 2012, Canada / France
Rate
New York, I Love You 6.7
78 New York, I Love You
Romantic, Drama, Compilation 2008, USA / France
Rate
The Family 6.7
79 The Family
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2013, USA / France
Rate
You Were Never Really Here 6.7
80 You Were Never Really Here
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2017, USA / France
Rate
Free Fire 6.7
81 Free Fire
Crime, Action, Drama 2016, France / Great Britain
Rate
Beating Hearts 6.6
82 Beating Hearts
Comedy, Drama, Musical 2024, Belgium / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Just a Breath Away 6.6
83 Just a Breath Away
Sci-Fi, Drama 2018, France
Rate
Fly Me Away 6.6
84 Fly Me Away
Comedy, Drama 2021, France / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
Parthenope 6.5
85 Parthenope
Drama, Fantasy 2024, France / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Madame 6.4
86 Madame
Drama, Comedy 2017, France
Rate
Oxygen 6.4
87 Oxygen
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Cat Person 6.2
88 Cat Person
Drama, Thriller 2023, France / USA
Rate
Alexander 6.2
89 Alexander
Drama, Adventure, War 2004, USA / Germany / France
Rate
Titane 6.2
90 Titane
Drama, Thriller 2021, France / Belgium
Rate
Vesper 6.2
91 Vesper
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, Lithuania / France / Belgium
Rate
The Double Lover 6.1
92 The Double Lover
Thriller, Drama 2017, France
Rate
Watch trailer
The Crow 6.1
93 The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Brick Mansions 6.1
94 Brick Mansions
Action, Drama, Crime 2014, France / Canada
Rate
Annette 6.1
95 Annette
Drama, Musical 2021, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Memoria 6.0
96 Memoria
Drama, Mystery 2021, Colombia / Thailand / France / Germany / Mexico / Qatar / China / Switzerland
Rate
Watch trailer
Sanctuary 5.9
97 Sanctuary
Drama, Thriller 2022, France / Russia / USA
Rate
The Palace 5.7
98 The Palace
Drama 2023, Italy / Switzerland / France / Poland
Rate
Berlin Nobody 5.6
99 Berlin Nobody
Drama 2024, France / Germany / USA
Rate
Cosmopolis 5.2
100 Cosmopolis
Drama 2012, Canada / France / Italy / Portugal
Rate
