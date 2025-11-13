Menu
Léon: The Professional 8.6
1 Léon: The Professional
Drama, Thriller, Crime 1994, France
Port of Shadows 7.9
2 Port of Shadows
Drama, Crime 1938, France
Anatomy of a Fall 7.6
3 Anatomy of a Fall
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, France
The Raid: Redemption 7.6
4 The Raid: Redemption
Action, Thriller, Crime 2011, Indonesia / USA / France
Wasabi 7.4
5 Wasabi
Adventure, Crime, Biography, Comedy 2001, France / Japan
Legend 7.3
6 Legend
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2015, Great Britain / France
The Killer 7.2
7 The Killer
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA / France
Taken 2 7.1
8 Taken 2
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Action 2012, France
22 Bullets 7.0
9 22 Bullets
Crime 2010, France
Revolver 7.0
10 Revolver
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2005, France / Great Britain
Smokin' Aces 6.9
11 Smokin' Aces
Drama, Crime, Action, Comedy 2007, Great Britain / USA / France
The Family 6.7
12 The Family
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2013, USA / France
District 13: Ultimatum 6.7
13 District 13: Ultimatum
Action, Sci-Fi, Crime 2009, France
Free Fire 6.7
14 Free Fire
Crime, Action, Drama 2016, France / Great Britain
Hitman 6.5
15 Hitman
Action, Crime, Thriller 2007, France / USA
The Crow 6.1
16 The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
Brick Mansions 6.1
17 Brick Mansions
Action, Drama, Crime 2014, France / Canada
Maigret 5.9
18 Maigret
Crime 2022, France
Do You Do You Saint-Tropez 5.1
19 Do You Do You Saint-Tropez
Comedy, Crime 2021, France
