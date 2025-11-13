Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France Adventure

Rating of films of the France in the Adventure genre

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
1 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure 1991, USA / France
The Count of Monte Cristo 8.2
2 The Count of Monte Cristo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, France
The Fifth Element 8.1
3 The Fifth Element
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Romantic 1997, France
Paddington 2 7.9
4 Paddington 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2017, Great Britain / France
Spread Your Wings 7.6
5 Spread Your Wings
Adventure, Family 2019, France
Paddington in Peru 7.6
6 Paddington in Peru
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France / USA
The Count of Monte Cristo 7.6
7 The Count of Monte Cristo
Drama, Romantic, Adventure 1954, France / Italy
Paddington 7.4
8 Paddington
Family, Comedy, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / France / USA / Canada
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan 7.4
9 The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan
Adventure 2023, France
Wasabi 7.4
10 Wasabi
Adventure, Crime, Biography, Comedy 2001, France / Japan
Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx 7.4
11 Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx
Animation, Adventure 2014, France
Minions 2 7.2
12 Minions 2
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, USA / France / Japan
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets 7.2
13 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2017, France
Zorro 7.2
14 Zorro
Comedy, Family, Western, Adventure 1975, France / Italy
Mia et le lion blanc / Mia and the White Lion 7.2
15 Mia et le lion blanc / Mia and the White Lion
Drama, Adventure 2018, France
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert 7.1
16 Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert
Adventure 2023, France
Vicky and Her Mystery 7.1
17 Vicky and Her Mystery
Adventure, Family 2021, France
Colombiana 6.9
18 Colombiana
Drama, Adventure, Action, Thriller 2011, USA / France
Chasseurs de dragons 6.9
19 Chasseurs de dragons
Adventure, Animation 2008, France
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 6.9
20 The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Adventure, Mystery, Fantasy 2009, France / Canada
Largo Winch 6.9
21 Largo Winch
Thriller, Adventure 2008, France
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness 6.9
22 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Family, Animation, Adventure 2022, Belgium / France
The Three Musketeers: Milady 6.9
23 The Three Musketeers: Milady
Adventure, Action, History 2023, France
The Burma Conspiracy 6.8
24 The Burma Conspiracy
Adventure 2011, France
Epic Tails 6.7
25 Epic Tails
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, France
Astérix et Obélix contre César 6.7
26 Astérix et Obélix contre César
History, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fairy Tale 1999, France / Germany / Italy
Jaguar My Love 6.6
27 Jaguar My Love
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2024, France
The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec 6.5
28 The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec
Adventure 2010, France
Solomon Kane 6.4
29 Solomon Kane
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2009, France / Czechia / Great Britain
Saint-Exupery 6.4
30 Saint-Exupery
Adventure 2024, Belgium / France
Asterix at the Olympic Games 6.4
31 Asterix at the Olympic Games
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2008, France / Spain / Germany
The Deep Dark 6.3
32 The Deep Dark
Adventure, Horror 2023, France
Alexander 6.2
33 Alexander
Drama, Adventure, War 2004, USA / Germany / France
Vesper 6.2
34 Vesper
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, Lithuania / France / Belgium
King 6.2
35 King
Adventure, Family 2022, France
Babylon A.D. 6.2
36 Babylon A.D.
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action 2008, USA / France
Cat and Dog 6.1
37 Cat and Dog
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France
Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération 6.0
38 Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération
Adventure, Family 2022, France
Gunpowder Milkshake 5.9
39 Gunpowder Milkshake
Action, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / France
Lendarys 5.8
40 Lendarys
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, Canada / France
The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure 5.5
41 The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France
Survivre 4.9
42 Survivre
Adventure 2024, France
Taxi 5 4.8
43 Taxi 5
Comedy, Action, Adventure 2018, France
