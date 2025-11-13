Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France Action

Rating of films of the France in the Action genre

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
1 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure 1991, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Count of Monte Cristo 8.2
2 The Count of Monte Cristo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, France
Rate
The Fifth Element 8.1
3 The Fifth Element
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Romantic 1997, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Taken 8.0
4 Taken
Thriller, Action 2008, France
Rate
Mars Express 7.7
5 Mars Express
Action, Animation, Detective 2023, France
Rate
Watch trailer
The Raid: Redemption 7.6
6 The Raid: Redemption
Action, Thriller, Crime 2011, Indonesia / USA / France
Rate
The Professional 7.5
7 The Professional
Thriller, Action 1981, France
Rate
Black Box 7.3
8 Black Box
Thriller, Detective, Action 2021, France
Rate
Resident Evil 7.3
9 Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Rate
The Killer 7.2
10 The Killer
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA / France
Rate
Dobermann 7.2
11 Dobermann
Action 1997, France
Rate
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets 7.2
12 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2017, France
Rate
From Paris with Love 7.2
13 From Paris with Love
Action 2009, France
Rate
Taken 2 7.1
14 Taken 2
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Action 2012, France
Rate
Days of Glory 7.0
15 Days of Glory
Action, Drama, War 2006, Algeria / Belgium / France / Morocco
Rate
Snowpiercer 7.0
16 Snowpiercer
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2013, South Korea / USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Colombiana 6.9
17 Colombiana
Drama, Adventure, Action, Thriller 2011, USA / France
Rate
Transporter 3 6.9
18 Transporter 3
Action 2009, France
Rate
Lucy 6.9
19 Lucy
Sci-Fi, Action 2014, France
Rate
Smokin' Aces 6.9
20 Smokin' Aces
Drama, Crime, Action, Comedy 2007, Great Britain / USA / France
Rate
The Three Musketeers: Milady 6.9
21 The Three Musketeers: Milady
Adventure, Action, History 2023, France
Rate
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
22 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Rate
Anna 6.8
23 Anna
Action 2018, USA / France
Rate
Pets on a Train 6.7
24 Pets on a Train
Action, Animation, Comedy 2025, France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
District 13: Ultimatum 6.7
25 District 13: Ultimatum
Action, Sci-Fi, Crime 2009, France
Rate
Free Fire 6.7
26 Free Fire
Crime, Action, Drama 2016, France / Great Britain
Rate
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
27 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Rate
Taxi 4 6.6
28 Taxi 4
Action, Comedy 2007, France
Rate
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
29 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
Hitman 6.5
30 Hitman
Action, Crime, Thriller 2007, France / USA
Rate
The Purge: Election Year 6.5
31 The Purge: Election Year
Thriller, Action, Horror 2016, USA / France
Rate
The Expendables 3 6.5
32 The Expendables 3
Action 2014, USA / France
Rate
Solomon Kane 6.4
33 Solomon Kane
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2009, France / Czechia / Great Britain
Rate
Lockout 6.4
34 Lockout
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 2012, USA / France
Rate
The Bouncer 6.2
35 The Bouncer
Action 2018, France
Rate
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 6.2
36 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Action, Animation, Comedy 2017, USA / Canada / France / India
Rate
Babylon A.D. 6.2
37 Babylon A.D.
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action 2008, USA / France
Rate
The Crow 6.1
38 The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Weekend in Taipei 6.1
39 Weekend in Taipei
Action, Thriller 2024, France
Rate
Brick Mansions 6.1
40 Brick Mansions
Action, Drama, Crime 2014, France / Canada
Rate
Gunpowder Milkshake 5.9
41 Gunpowder Milkshake
Action, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / France
Rate
The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure 5.5
42 The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Apache Junction 4.9
43 Apache Junction
Action, Thriller, Drama, History 2023, France
Rate
Taxi 5 4.8
44 Taxi 5
Comedy, Action, Adventure 2018, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more