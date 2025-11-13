Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France 2024

Rating of films produced in France of 2024

The Count of Monte Cristo 8.2
1 The Count of Monte Cristo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, France
Rate
Monsieur Aznavour 7.7
2 Monsieur Aznavour
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Paddington in Peru 7.6
3 Paddington in Peru
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
When Fall Is Coming 7.2
4 When Fall Is Coming
Drama 2024, France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Substance 7.0
5 The Substance
Horror 2024, USA / France / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Night of the Zoopocalypse 6.9
6 Night of the Zoopocalypse
Animation, Comedy, Horror 2024, France / USA / Belgium / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
The Return 6.7
7 The Return
History 2024, France / Greece / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Jaguar My Love 6.6
8 Jaguar My Love
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2024, France
Rate
Beating Hearts 6.6
9 Beating Hearts
Comedy, Drama, Musical 2024, Belgium / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Kelly's Way - Diary of a Champion 6.6
10 Kelly's Way - Diary of a Champion
Documentary 2024, France / Estonia
Rate
Parthenope 6.5
11 Parthenope
Drama, Fantasy 2024, France / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Saint-Exupery 6.4
12 Saint-Exupery
Adventure 2024, Belgium / France
Rate
Watch trailer
The Crow 6.1
13 The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Weekend in Taipei 6.1
14 Weekend in Taipei
Action, Thriller 2024, France
Rate
Cat and Dog 6.1
15 Cat and Dog
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France
Rate
Lendarys 5.8
16 Lendarys
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, Canada / France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Shrouds 5.8
17 The Shrouds
Horror, Thriller 2024, Canada / France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Soul Eater 5.7
18 The Soul Eater
Horror, Thriller 2024, France
Rate
Berlin Nobody 5.6
19 Berlin Nobody
Drama 2024, France / Germany / USA
Rate
The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure 5.5
20 The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Kholop, le serf 5.5
21 Kholop, le serf
Comedy 2024, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Black Cab 5.0
22 Black Cab
Horror, Thriller 2024, France / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Survivre 4.9
23 Survivre
Adventure 2024, France
Rate
Emmanuelle 4.3
24 Emmanuelle
Drama 2024, France
Rate
Watch trailer
