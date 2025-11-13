Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France 2023

Rating of films produced in France of 2023

Mars Express 7.7
1 Mars Express
Action, Animation, Detective 2023, France
Jeanne du Barry 7.6
2 Jeanne du Barry
Biography, Drama, History 2023, France
Anatomy of a Fall 7.6
3 Anatomy of a Fall
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, France
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie 7.6
4 Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
Family, Animation 2023, USA / France / Japan
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan 7.4
5 The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan
Adventure 2023, France
The Taste of Things 7.4
6 The Taste of Things
Drama, History, Romantic 2023, France
The Killer 7.2
7 The Killer
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA / France
Coup de Chance 7.2
8 Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2023, France / USA
My Crime 7.1
9 My Crime
Drama, Detective 2023, France
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert 7.1
10 Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert
Adventure 2023, France
La chambre des merveilles 7.0
11 La chambre des merveilles
Comedy, Drama 2023, France
Soudain, seuls 7.0
12 Soudain, seuls
Drama, Thriller 2023, France / Iceland / Belgium
The Three Musketeers: Milady 6.9
13 The Three Musketeers: Milady
Adventure, Action, History 2023, France
Vermin 6.5
14 Vermin
Horror 2023, France
The Deep Dark 6.3
15 The Deep Dark
Adventure, Horror 2023, France
Baghead 6.3
16 Baghead
Horror 2023, France / Germany / USA
Cat Person 6.2
17 Cat Person
Drama, Thriller 2023, France / USA
The Palace 5.7
18 The Palace
Drama 2023, Italy / Switzerland / France / Poland
Apache Junction 4.9
19 Apache Junction
Action, Thriller, Drama, History 2023, France
Acid 4.8
20 Acid
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, Belgium / France
