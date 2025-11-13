Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France 2022

Rating of films produced in France of 2022

Minions 2 7.2
1 Minions 2
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, USA / France / Japan
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness 6.9
2 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Family, Animation, Adventure 2022, Belgium / France
Triangle of Sadness 6.8
3 Triangle of Sadness
Drama 2022, Sweden / USA / France
Epic Tails 6.7
4 Epic Tails
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, France
Vesper 6.2
5 Vesper
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, Lithuania / France / Belgium
King 6.2
6 King
Adventure, Family 2022, France
Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération 6.0
7 Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération
Adventure, Family 2022, France
Maigret 5.9
8 Maigret
Crime 2022, France
Sanctuary 5.9
9 Sanctuary
Drama, Thriller 2022, France / Russia / USA
Menteur 5.6
10 Menteur
Comedy 2022, France
Murder Party 5.3
11 Murder Party
Comedy, Detective 2022, France
Ogre 5.1
12 Ogre
Horror, Mystery 2022, Belgium / France
The Bunker Game 4.3
13 The Bunker Game
Horror 2022, Italy / France
Arthur, malédiction 4.2
14 Arthur, malédiction
Horror 2022, France
