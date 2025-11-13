Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France 2021

Rating of films produced in France of 2021

The Worst Person in the World 7.7
1 The Worst Person in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Norway / France / Sweden / Denmark
Black Box 7.3
2 Black Box
Thriller, Detective, Action 2021, France
Lost Illusions 7.1
3 Lost Illusions
Drama, History 2021, France
Vicky and Her Mystery 7.1
4 Vicky and Her Mystery
Adventure, Family 2021, France
The Wolf and the Lion 7.0
5 The Wolf and the Lion
Family 2021, France / Canada
Eiffel 6.8
6 Eiffel
Biography, Drama, History 2021, France
Petrov's Flu 6.8
7 Petrov's Flu
Drama 2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
Fly Me Away 6.6
8 Fly Me Away
Comedy, Drama 2021, France / Italy
L'ombra di Caravaggio 6.5
9 L'ombra di Caravaggio
Biography, History 2021, Italy / France
Oxygen 6.4
10 Oxygen
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, France / USA
Titane 6.2
11 Titane
Drama, Thriller 2021, France / Belgium
Annette 6.1
12 Annette
Drama, Musical 2021, USA / France
Memoria 6.0
13 Memoria
Drama, Mystery 2021, Colombia / Thailand / France / Germany / Mexico / Qatar / China / Switzerland
My Son 5.9
14 My Son
Thriller 2021, Great Britain / France
Gunpowder Milkshake 5.9
15 Gunpowder Milkshake
Action, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / France
The grandmother 5.8
16 The grandmother
Horror 2021, Spain / France
Do You Do You Saint-Tropez 5.1
17 Do You Do You Saint-Tropez
Comedy, Crime 2021, France
