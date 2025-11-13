Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France 2017

Rating of films produced in France of 2017

Paddington 2 7.9
1 Paddington 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2017, Great Britain / France
Dunkirk 7.7
2 Dunkirk
Drama, War, History 2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Loveless 7.5
3 Loveless
Drama 2017, Russia / France / Belgium / Germany
Leap! 7.5
4 Leap!
Animation, Family 2017, France / Canada
Mr & Mme Adelman 7.3
5 Mr & Mme Adelman
Romantic, Comedy 2017, France / Belgium
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets 7.2
6 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2017, France
The Son of Bigfoot 6.9
7 The Son of Bigfoot
Animation 2017, France / Belgium
You Were Never Really Here 6.7
8 You Were Never Really Here
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2017, USA / France
Alibi.com 6.6
9 Alibi.com
Comedy 2017, France
Madame 6.4
10 Madame
Drama, Comedy 2017, France
Radin ! 6.3
11 Radin !
Comedy 2017, France
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 6.2
12 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Action, Animation, Comedy 2017, USA / Canada / France / India
Knock 6.2
13 Knock
Comedy 2017, France
The Double Lover 6.1
14 The Double Lover
Thriller, Drama 2017, France
Cold Skin 6.1
15 Cold Skin
Fantasy, Thriller 2017, Spain / France
Rock'n Roll 5.9
16 Rock'n Roll
Comedy, Musical 2017, France
Family Heist 5.5
17 Family Heist
Comedy 2017, France
With Open Arms 5.5
18 With Open Arms
Comedy 2017, France
