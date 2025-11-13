Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France 2016

Rating of films produced in France of 2016

Two Is a Family 7.6
1 Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic 2016, France / Great Britain
Graduation 7.3
2 Graduation
Drama 2016, Romania / France / Belgium
It's Only the End of the World 7.1
3 It's Only the End of the World
Drama 2016, France / Canada
Jackie 6.9
4 Jackie
Drama, Biography 2016, USA / France
Up for Love 6.7
5 Up for Love
Romantic, Comedy 2016, France
Voyage of Time: Life's Journey 6.7
6 Voyage of Time: Life's Journey
Documentary, Sci-Fi 2016, USA / France / Germany
Free Fire 6.7
7 Free Fire
Crime, Action, Drama 2016, France / Great Britain
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
8 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
The Purge: Election Year 6.5
9 The Purge: Election Year
Thriller, Action, Horror 2016, USA / France
The Neon Demon 6.5
10 The Neon Demon
Horror, Thriller 2016, USA / France
Full Speed 6.3
11 Full Speed
Comedy 2016, France / North Macedonia
Nine Lives 5.9
12 Nine Lives
Comedy, Family 2016, France
