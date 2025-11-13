Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France 2009

Rating of films produced in France of 2009

Mr. Nobody 8.0
1 Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Rate
Oceans 7.8
2 Oceans
Drama, Documentary 2009, France / Switzerland / Spain / Monaco
Rate
The White Ribbon 7.7
3 The White Ribbon
Drama, War 2009, Austria / France / Germany / Italy
Rate
The Illusionist 7.5
4 The Illusionist
Animation 2009, Great Britain / France
Rate
Pirate Radio 7.4
5 Pirate Radio
Comedy 2009, Great Britain / Germany / France
Rate
From Paris with Love 7.2
6 From Paris with Love
Action 2009, France
Rate
Antichrist 6.9
7 Antichrist
Horror, Drama 2009, Denmark / Germany / France / Sweden / Italy / Poland
Rate
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 6.9
8 The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Adventure, Mystery, Fantasy 2009, France / Canada
Rate
Transporter 3 6.9
9 Transporter 3
Action 2009, France
Rate
Chloe 6.8
10 Chloe
Thriller, Drama 2009, USA / Canada / France
Rate
District 13: Ultimatum 6.7
11 District 13: Ultimatum
Action, Sci-Fi, Crime 2009, France
Rate
Splice 6.6
12 Splice
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / France
Rate
Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard 6.5
13 Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 2009, France
Rate
Solomon Kane 6.4
14 Solomon Kane
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2009, France / Czechia / Great Britain
Rate
