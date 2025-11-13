Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films France 2007

Rating of films produced in France of 2007

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
1 The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Biography, Drama 2007, France / USA
Rate
La Vie en Rose 7.6
2 La Vie en Rose
Biography, Drama, Musical 2007, France / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
99 Francs 7.3
3 99 Francs
Comedy 2007, France
Rate
Magic Paris 7.0
4 Magic Paris
Romantic 2007, France
Rate
Elizabeth: The Golden Age 7.0
5 Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama 2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
Rate
La Masseria Delle Allodole 7.0
6 La Masseria Delle Allodole
Drama 2007, Italy / Spain / Great Britain / France / Bulgaria
Rate
My Blueberry Nights 6.9
7 My Blueberry Nights
Romantic 2007, Hong Kong / China / France
Rate
Smokin' Aces 6.9
8 Smokin' Aces
Drama, Crime, Action, Comedy 2007, Great Britain / USA / France
Rate
U 6.8
9 U
Animation 2007, France
Rate
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
10 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Rate
Taxi 4 6.6
11 Taxi 4
Action, Comedy 2007, France
Rate
Hitman 6.5
12 Hitman
Action, Crime, Thriller 2007, France / USA
Rate
Ce soir, je dors chez toi 5.9
13 Ce soir, je dors chez toi
Comedy 2007, France
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more