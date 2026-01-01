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Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Family 2024

Rating of films in the Family genre of 2024

The Wild Robot 8.8
1 The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
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Young Hearts 8.5
2 Young Hearts
Drama, Family 2024, Belgium / Netherlands
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Ognennyy lis 8.1
3 Ognennyy lis
Family, Adventure, Documentary 2024, Russia
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Arthur the King 8.0
4 Arthur the King
Family, Adventure 2024, USA
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Tri kota. Zimnie kanikuly 7.5
5 Tri kota. Zimnie kanikuly
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, Russia
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Palma 2 7.5
6 Palma 2
Family, Adventure 2024, Russia
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Guest from the Future 7.2
7 Guest from the Future
Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi 2024, Russia
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Luntik. Returning Home 7.2
8 Luntik. Returning Home
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, Russia
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My Penguin Friend 7.2
9 My Penguin Friend
Drama, Family 2024, USA / Brazil
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7 dney, 7 nochey 6.9
10 7 dney, 7 nochey
Family, Comedy 2024, Russia
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IF 6.9
11 IF
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2024, USA
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Popular Theory 6.8
12 Popular Theory
Comedy, Family 2024, USA
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Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne 6.7
13 Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v derevne
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2024, Russia
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Jaguar My Love 6.6
14 Jaguar My Love
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2024, France
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YA - medved 6.5
15 YA - medved
Family 2024, Russia
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Domovyonok Kuzya 6.3
16 Domovyonok Kuzya
Comedy, Family 2024, Russia
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Woodwalkers 6.2
17 Woodwalkers
Family, Fantasy 2024, Austria / Germany / Italy
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Novyy god v Beryozovke 5.8
18 Novyy god v Beryozovke
Comedy, Family 2024, Russia
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Baba Yaga spasaet Novyy god 5.8
19 Baba Yaga spasaet Novyy god
Family, Adventure 2024, Russia
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Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 5.0
20 Too Old for Fairy Tales 2
Family 2024, Poland
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Vasilisa and Guardians of Time 3.7
21 Vasilisa and Guardians of Time
Fantasy, Adventure, Family 2024, Russia
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Мой любимый чемпион 2.4
22 Мой любимый чемпион
Adventure, Family 2024, Russia
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Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
968
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 13 August 2026
607
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 November 2026
396
The Odyssey 30 July 2026
320
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 10 December 2026
249
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
When Cats Fly
8.7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8.7
Project Hail Mary
8.6
Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration
Top 1000 Films
9.6
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
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