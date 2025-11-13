Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Drama 2023

Rating of films in the Drama genre of 2023

Oppenheimer 8.7
1 Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
One Life 8.2
2 One Life
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Great Britain
Rate
One and Only 8.1
3 One and Only
Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Rate
Gran Turismo 8.0
4 Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
White Bird: A Wonder Story 8.0
5 White Bird: A Wonder Story
Biography, Drama, War 2023, USA
Rate
Sound of Freedom 8.0
6 Sound of Freedom
Action, Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
Poor Things 7.9
7 Poor Things
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2023, Ireland / USA
Rate
The Light 7.9
8 The Light
Drama 2023, Russia
Rate
The Centaur 7.9
9 The Centaur
Drama, Thriller 2023, Russia
Rate
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
10 Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Pravednik 7.7
11 Pravednik
War, Drama, History 2023, Russia
Rate
The Iron Claw 7.6
12 The Iron Claw
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
Rate
Perfect Days 7.6
13 Perfect Days
Drama 2023, Germany / Japan
Rate
Tickets
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 7.6
14 The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Promised Land 7.6
15 The Promised Land
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
Rate
Saw X 7.6
16 Saw X
Crime, Drama, Horror 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Jeanne du Barry 7.6
17 Jeanne du Barry
Biography, Drama, History 2023, France
Rate
Anatomy of a Fall 7.6
18 Anatomy of a Fall
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, France
Rate
Ya delayu shag 7.6
19 Ya delayu shag
Drama, Romantic 2023, Russia
Rate
Tickets
BlackBerry 7.5
20 BlackBerry
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, Canada
Rate
The Flash 7.5
21 The Flash
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Drama, Fantasy 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Challengers 7.5
22 Challengers
Drama 2023, USA
Rate
Born to Fly 7.5
23 Born to Fly
Action, Drama 2023, China
Rate
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry 7.5
24 The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry
Drama 2023, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Past Lives 7.5
25 Past Lives
Drama, Romantic 2023, South Korea / USA
Rate
The Challenge 7.5
26 The Challenge
Drama 2023, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Long ma jing shen 7.5
27 Long ma jing shen
Action, Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Rate
Watch trailer
The Taste of Things 7.4
28 The Taste of Things
Drama, History, Romantic 2023, France
Rate
Дәстүр 7.4
29 Дәстүр
Drama, Horror 2023, Kazakhstan
Rate
Barbie 7.3
30 Barbie
Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Fantasy, Romantic 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Creed III 7.3
31 Creed III
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Under Therapy 7.3
32 Under Therapy
Comedy, Drama 2023, Spain
Rate
Pathaan 7.3
33 Pathaan
Action, Drama, Thriller 2023, India
Rate
Watch trailer
Snegir 7.3
34 Snegir
Drama 2023, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
The Killer 7.2
35 The Killer
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA / France
Rate
Emergency Landing 7.2
36 Emergency Landing
Drama, Action 2023, Russia
Rate
Coup de Chance 7.2
37 Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2023, France / USA
Rate
Tickets
A Haunting in Venice 7.1
38 A Haunting in Venice
Detective, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
My Crime 7.1
39 My Crime
Drama, Detective 2023, France
Rate
Tickets
Dumb Money 7.1
40 Dumb Money
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
The Creator 7.1
41 The Creator
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Ferrari 7.1
42 Ferrari
Drama, Biography, History 2023, USA
Rate
The Wandering Earth II 7.1
43 The Wandering Earth II
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, China
Rate
U lyudey tak byvayet 7.1
44 U lyudey tak byvayet
Drama, Romantic 2023, Russia
Rate
Joika 7.1
45 Joika
Drama 2023, USA / New Zealand
Rate
Clicquot 7.0
46 Clicquot
Drama 2023, USA
Rate
La chambre des merveilles 7.0
47 La chambre des merveilles
Comedy, Drama 2023, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Dykhanie 7.0
48 Dykhanie
Drama 2023, Russia
Rate
Priscilla 7.0
49 Priscilla
Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The First Day of My Life 7.0
50 The First Day of My Life
Drama, Fantasy, Comedy 2023, Italy
Rate
Tickets
Dukh Baykala 7.0
51 Dukh Baykala
Drama, Adventure 2023, Russia
Rate
Soudain, seuls 7.0
52 Soudain, seuls
Drama, Thriller 2023, France / Iceland / Belgium
Rate
Freud's Last Session 6.9
53 Freud's Last Session
Drama 2023, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Napoleon 6.9
54 Napoleon
Action, Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Razboy 6.9
55 Razboy
Crime, Drama 2023, Kyrgyzstan
Rate
She Came to Me 6.9
56 She Came to Me
Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
The Moon 6.9
57 The Moon
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, South Korea
Rate
Detka 6.8
58 Detka
Drama 2023, Russia
Rate
Concrete Utopia 6.8
59 Concrete Utopia
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, South Korea
Rate
1993 6.8
60 1993
Drama 2023, Russia
Rate
Spinning Gold 6.7
61 Spinning Gold
Biography, Drama, Music 2023, USA
Rate
May December 6.7
62 May December
Drama, Romantic 2023, USA
Rate
Beau Is Afraid 6.6
63 Beau Is Afraid
Horror, Drama, Comedy 2023, Canada / USA
Rate
Tickets
Lassie - A New Adventure 6.6
64 Lassie - A New Adventure
Action, Drama, Family 2023, Germany
Rate
After Everything 6.5
65 After Everything
Drama 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Firebrand 6.5
66 Firebrand
Drama, History, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Rate
Imperatritsy 6.5
67 Imperatritsy
Drama, History, Documentary 2023, Russia
Rate
Misanthrope 6.5
68 Misanthrope
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
Asleep in My Palm 6.4
69 Asleep in My Palm
Drama 2023, USA
Rate
Pomilovanie 6.4
70 Pomilovanie
Drama, War 2023, Russia
Rate
Yura dvornik 6.4
71 Yura dvornik
Comedy, Drama 2023, Russia
Rate
Tickets
Golda 6.4
72 Golda
Biography, Drama, War 2023, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Lyubov Sovetskogo Soyuza 6.3
73 Lyubov Sovetskogo Soyuza
Romantic, Drama 2023, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
No Way Up 6.3
74 No Way Up
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
Cat Person 6.2
75 Cat Person
Drama, Thriller 2023, France / USA
Rate
The Marsh King's Daughter 6.2
76 The Marsh King's Daughter
Drama, Thriller 2023, USA
Rate
Last Sentinel 5.8
77 Last Sentinel
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2023, Estonia / Great Britain
Rate
65 5.8
78 65
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, Canada / USA
Rate
The Palace 5.7
79 The Palace
Drama 2023, Italy / Switzerland / France / Poland
Rate
Vozdukh 5.5
80 Vozdukh
Drama, War 2023, Russia
Rate
It Lives Inside 5.4
81 It Lives Inside
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2023, Canada / USA
Rate
Malum 5.2
82 Malum
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2023, Italy
Rate
Apache Junction 4.9
83 Apache Junction
Action, Thriller, Drama, History 2023, France
Rate
The End We Start From 4.9
84 The End We Start From
Drama, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Acid 4.8
85 Acid
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, Belgium / France
Rate
The Queen Mary 4.6
86 The Queen Mary
Drama, Horror, Detective 2023, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Svidetel 4.4
87 Svidetel
Drama 2023, Russia
Rate
Peter Five Eight 4.0
88 Peter Five Eight
Action, Thriller, Drama, Comedy 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Eskortnitsa 4.0
89 Eskortnitsa
Drama 2023, Russia
Rate
Temptation 3.3
90 Temptation
Drama, Thriller 2023, Poland
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
