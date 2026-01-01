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Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Crime 2024

Rating of films in the Crime genre of 2024

The Bikeriders 7.6
1 The Bikeriders
Crime, Drama 2024, USA
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SHEKER. Posledniy shans 7.6
2 SHEKER. Posledniy shans
Crime 2024, Kazakhstan
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The Roundup: Punishment 7.4
3 The Roundup: Punishment
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, South Korea
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Revolver 7.1
4 Revolver
Crime, Drama 2024, South Korea
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Gde nashi dengi? 7.0
5 Gde nashi dengi?
Comedy, Crime 2024, Russia
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Sleeping Dogs 6.7
6 Sleeping Dogs
Crime, Detective, Thriller 2024, Australia
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The Order 6.5
7 The Order
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
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The Crow 6.1
8 The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
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Joker: Madness for Two 5.4
9 Joker: Madness for Two
Action, Crime, Drama 2024, USA
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Absolution 5.3
10 Absolution
Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
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Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
1043
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 20 August 2026
607
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 November 2026
471
The Odyssey 30 July 2026
320
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 10 December 2026
250
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
When Cats Fly
8.7
Spirited Away
8.7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8.7
Project Hail Mary
Top 1000 Films
9.6
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
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