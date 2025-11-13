Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Crime 2021

Rating of films in the Crime genre of 2021

No Time to Die 7.9
1 No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Wrath of Man 7.8
2 Wrath of Man
Crime, Action, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Nobody 7.5
3 Nobody
Action, Thriller, Crime 2021, USA
Rate
House of Gucci 7.4
4 House of Gucci
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
West Side Story 7.4
5 West Side Story
Musical, Romantic, Crime 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
6 Judas and the Black Messiah
Biography, Drama, History, Crime 2021, USA
Rate
Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor 7.2
7 Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor
Action, Crime, Detective, Comedy 2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Midnight 7.1
8 Midnight
Crime, Thriller 2021, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
Don't Breathe 2 6.7
9 Don't Breathe 2
Crime, Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
No Sudden Move 6.5
10 No Sudden Move
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Fast & Furious 9 6.4
11 Fast & Furious 9
Action, Crime 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
No Man of God 6.3
12 No Man of God
Biography, Crime, Drama 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
A Writer's Odyssey 6.3
13 A Writer's Odyssey
Action, Adventure, Crime 2021, China
Rate
Last Looks 6.2
14 Last Looks
Crime, Comedy 2021, USA
Rate
See for Me 6.2
15 See for Me
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2021, Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Do You Do You Saint-Tropez 5.1
16 Do You Do You Saint-Tropez
Comedy, Crime 2021, France
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more